CROWN POINT — Mariana Naglosky was once paralyzed by fear stemming from domestic violence.

Naglosky was with her abuser for seven years before realizing she needed to leave.

“The night it happened I could have died. So many different things occurred,” she said. “The next day I realized I had people I could reach out to and we came up with an escape plan.”

Naglosky’s friend encouraged her to seek assistance from St. Jude House two days she escaped from her abuser and contacted police. Naglosky was immediately comforted by advocates when she knocked on St. Jude’s doors in 2019.

“They just wanted to make sure I was safe,” Naglosky recalled. “Even now I could go to them at any point. They’re like family.”

St. Jude House is a family violence-prevention center and shelter in Crown Point providing assistance to men, women and children primarily in Lake County. The shelter offers trauma-informed care to create a homelike environment for survivors.

On Feb. 1, St. Jude House launched a mobile advocacy program for survivors experiencing domestic violence, allowing them to meet with a community advocate in a park, school, church, coffee shop or other public setting. Community advocates can provide help to address domestic violence and discuss the necessary resources and services available.

“The mobile advocacy program is for people to understand we’re here 24/7 and people can call at any time,” Executive Director Ryan Elinkowski said. “We’re here and we can go anywhere.”

St. Jude House has two community advocates to assist survivors, with access to vans to pick them up for appointments or to take them to court. Advocates have already had meetings in Crown Point, Gary and Griffith.

“We’re all in this together,” Elinkowski said. “This new opportunity is exciting. I knew it’d be effective, but you don’t know until you start doing it.”

Advocates have collected data from survivors after each appointment. Response rates have been high: 100% reported feeling safer, 96% reported increased self-confidence, 98% reported a sense of hope from support services.

“Though they are just getting started with their mobile services program, the survivors that St. Jude has already served with this model report overwhelmingly positive experiences,” said Laura Berry, executive director of Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Connecting with St. Jude House services not only increases the safety factor for clients, it reduces the physical and social isolation that most survivors of domestic abuse experience, she said.

Her organization has assisted St. Jude House with implementing mobile advocacy. It helps provide a combination of community-based advocacy services, housing support and flex funding to assist survivors, Berry said.

“The goal is to expand the reach of services by reducing logistical and emotional barriers that make it difficult for survivors to seek assistance,” she said.

According to national estimates, fewer than 10% of people experiencing domestic abuse utilize the services of assistance agencies.

“By actively working and engaging with survivors in the community, agency visibility and awareness of services is increased,” Berry said.

To schedule an appointment with a community advocate, call St. Jude House at 219-662-7066 or 800-254-1286. For more information, visit stjudehouse.org. The website offers visitors a “quick escape” button to exit the site immediately if needed.

Naglosky believes she would have benefited from deeper level of support if mobile advocacy was offered in 2019. At the time, St. Jude House provided support services, clothing, meals and gifts for her two children. Also, a legal advocate attended court hearings with her so she wouldn’t have to be alone with her abuser.

“I’m grateful,” she said.

Naglosky now manages a division of family resources at a local office helping people gain access to food stamps and Medicaid. Her fear has turned into strength.

“There is life on the other side and it’s so beautiful, especially once you get to know yourself,” she said. “The hardest part is taking that step out.”