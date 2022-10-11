St. Mary students tour DC on class trip

CROWN POINT — Eighth-graders at St. Mary Catholic Community School recently returned from a whirlwind tour of Washington.

The annual outing in late September allows students to see all the traditional monuments and memorials in the nation’s capital.

The tour included a visit to George Washington’s estate at Mt. Vernon, a dinner-dance cruise boat ride down the Potomac River, a tour of the National Shrine of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (the second-largest church in North America), a visit to the Smithsonian museums, a stop at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, a ranger chat at Ford’s Theater and tour of the U.S. Capitol.

One of the annual trip highlights includes a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where four students are able to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This year, the eighth-grade class nominated Mika Santos, Elizabeth Wong, Mikey Evenson and Logan Hamnik to represent the class.