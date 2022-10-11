 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

St. Mary students tour DC on class trip

  • 0

CROWN POINT — Eighth-graders at St. Mary Catholic Community School recently returned from a whirlwind tour of Washington.

The annual outing in late September allows students to see all the traditional monuments and memorials in the nation’s capital.

Over 70 riders turned out Sunday for the Hometown Heroes Charity Ride at Bulldog Park in Crown Point. Proceeds from the event will benefit Crown Point EMA.

The tour included a visit to George Washington’s estate at Mt. Vernon, a dinner-dance cruise boat ride down the Potomac River, a tour of the National Shrine of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (the second-largest church in North America), a visit to the Smithsonian museums, a stop at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, a ranger chat at Ford’s Theater and tour of the U.S. Capitol.

One of the annual trip highlights includes a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where four students are able to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

People are also reading…

This year, the eighth-grade class nominated Mika Santos, Elizabeth Wong, Mikey Evenson and Logan Hamnik to represent the class. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Project floors St. Mary School

Project floors St. Mary School

A small group of donors funded the project to upgrade the floor where wood panels were installed over the old tile. JMA Architects handled the design, along with Ruiz and the Rev. Kevin Huber. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel confirms 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts