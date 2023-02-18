Crown Point will again host its popular nighttime St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The lighted parade will begin at dusk March 17 in the downtown square.

Food and retail vendors will be set up on Joliet Street between Court and Main streets from 3 to 9 p.m.

“I am excited to kick off 2023 with our signature St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the heart of our beloved downtown,” Mayor Pete Land said. “The parade signals the beginning of spring and various events to come in the summer, and I can’t wait to see everyone on March 17.”

Hosted since 2008, the annual celebration typically draws thousands to the downtown square.

This year's festivities will include Shamrock Lane, a new seating and vendor area on the lawn of the historic Lake County Courthouse, providing a space for people to enjoy local cuisine before the parade.

Instead of hosting the traditional drive-thru corned beef-and-cabbage dinner, the city will share St. Patrick’s Day specials from Crown Point restaurants.

For the first time, community members will be asked to vote for their favorite St. Patrick’s Day Parade float.

The city also is accepting entries to its annual logo decorating and downtown window-decorating contests.

Participants 17 and under are invited to design a new City of Crown Point logo with elements of St. Patrick’s Day, such as leprechauns, shamrocks and the color green. Entries must be hand-drawn and submitted by Feb. 21. Entries can be submitted in person at the Crown Point Community Library or at the PACE Department Office on the second floor of Bulldog Park, or mailed to Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point, IN 46307. Winners will be announced during the March City Council meeting.

Crown Point businesses can sign up for the Window Decorating Contest through Friday, Feb. 24. Residents and visitors can vote on their favorite displays from Feb. 27 through March 10. Winners will be announced during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For more information about the parade or to enter the contests, visit bit.ly/3DqxyAQ.