Staffing shortage thaws ice skating at Deep River Waterpark

There will be no ice skating this season at Deep River Waterpark, and staffing issues are to blame, Lake County Parks General Manager Chris Landgrave said.

"It really has to do with the employee situation. It's so difficult to find people who want to work," Landgrave said.

The water park usually hires 30 to 40 employees during the winter season; this year they did not get enough applicants.

Landgrave stressed that the Deep River ice skating rink, at 9001 E. U.S. 30 in Merrillville, is not permanently closed. It's just not operating this season.

"We're not done. We run the ice rink equipment periodically. It will be ready to use next year, Landgrave said.

Unlike Deep River, the Central Park Plaza Ice Rink, 55 Napoleon St., in downtown Valparaiso, and the Crown Point-based Timothy Grzych Ice Rink, 183 S. West St. in Bulldog Park, have both opened for the winter season.

Additionally, a refrigerated ice rink with skate rental is open for the second year in a row in downtown LaPorte.

The Crown Point rink, which opened on Thanksgiving weekend, has no issues with staffing, said Mary Freda, Crown Point’s communications/media manager.

"We're always hiring, but we have the staff," Freda said.

The rink is open 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 2-10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The NHL-sized rink opened to the public Dec. 22, 2018.

Admission is $5, and skate rental is $3.

Staffing hasn't been an issue this year at the Valparaiso ice rink, general manager Beth Bowker said.

The ice rink, which was unveiled to the public in 2015, opened its season Nov. 13 and will stay open through March 5.

Open skate hours are noon-5 p.m. Sundays; 6-8 p.m. Mondays; 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays; 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays; 7-10 p.m. Thursdays; 2-10 p.m. Fridays; and 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is $7, and skate rental is $5.

Staffing issues at the Deep River Waterpark first surfaced in the summer, Landgrave said.

"We were short, just short during the summer months," Landgrave said.

Last Labor Day, when the waterpark closed for the season, Lake County Park officials were already diving right in with their search for lifeguards for the 2023 season, marketing coordinator Tom Bergman said at the time.

The water park was so short on lifeguards this past season that park officials couldn't staff it seven days a week, Bergman said. They had to settle for five.

The water park typically hires 200-250 lifeguards each season but this year could only hire 160-170, Landgrave said.

The county has advertised the job openings on social media, raised hourly wages to close to $15 and even tried to tap into hiring senior citizens.

The Deep River ice skating rink had its first season in 2005-06, well before the Valparaiso ice rink, which opened in 2015, and Crown Point in 2018, Landgrave said.

"When we put in the rink, we were the only outdoor one in the area with the exception of the rink in Dyer, which was indoors and set up for hockey. We were busy," Landgrave said.

He said the Crown Point and Valparaiso ice rinks have the advantage of being located in a city setting, and that offers advantages Deep River doesn't have located out in the country on county park property.

"The sense of place is something we can't recreate," Landgrave said.

Purdue University Northwest students Kaitlyn Vasilko and Chris Wayman were both enjoying ice skating on a recent night at the Central Park Plaza Ice Rink in Valparaiso.

They were celebrating four years and four months of dating.

"This is the first place we went skating together," Vasilko said, as she linked arms with her boyfriend.

Vasilko, of Crown Point, and Wayman, of Schererville, weren't the only ones on the rink.

Zoe Rosas, 9, and her friend, Alayna Ryan, 9, both of Valparaiso, enjoyed gliding around the rink, with Christmas music blaring and the decorated trees making a festive backdrop.

"I like ice skating because of how much fun it is," Zoe said, while her dad, Juve Rosas, watched from the sideline.

The ice rink in LaPorte was so popular last year that city officials decided to bring it back this year. They want to mirror what Valparaiso has done.

The city last January rented a 60-by-90-foot rink from Wayne Seybold, a former U.S. Olympic skater, to gauge community support for ice skating.

The cost of rent and other expenses was nearly $70,000, said LaPorte Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Officials were pleased enough with the turnout to later buy the rink for $160,000 with help from a grant, donations and sponsorships, he said.

The recently assembled rink at Monroe and State streets is open 4-10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m- 10 pm. Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Sundays.

Schreiber said weekday hours will be added for students during Christmas break.

The rink will be open until the end of January but could be made available into February depending on demand, he said.

The cost to skate is $5 with online reservations and payment strongly urged for convenience.

Skate rental is $3.

“Hopefully, we just see a lot of families, a lot of groups wanting to come out and enjoy it,” he said.

Information about the Crown Point rink can be found at crownpoint.in.gov/414/ice-skating; information about the Valparaiso rink is at centralparkplazavalpo.com.

Times Correspondent Stan Maddux contributed to this report.

