Steel mill worker faces long road after explosion left him with burns, 1% chance of survival

CROWN POINT — Crown Point resident Hunter Valles returned home after an explosion at a Region steel mill set him aflame, scarred him with severe burns and led doctors to give him a 1% chance of survival.

But Valles faces a long road ahead as he looks to recuperate from the many injuries he suffered after a March 3 explosion at the slag pits at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works mill in East Chicago forever changed his life.

"It's hard to see some of the things we had to see," his father, Jeffrey Valles, said. "It was hard to see him go through it. They tried their best to paint the picture, for you to have an understanding of how graphic it's going to be, how gruesome it's going to be. But until you see it firsthand you can never understand it. It's pretty rough."

He's struggling with pain and looking at a decade or more of additional surgeries.

"You're just glad to be alive," Hunter Valles said. "If it wasn't for the people who took care of me, the support I had from my family and friends, it wouldn't be the same. It's difficult to really understand how easy it is to get lost in your own head.

"You have people there who help you snap out of it. It helps a lot. It helps to bring your morale up to keep fighting and keep going because you know you have people out there who love you."

The pain has at times been excruciating.

"I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said.

Valles, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, worked for the contractor Phoenix Services. He was operating a loader at the steel mill in East Chicago when water got into the slag pits, igniting a massive explosion.

He escaped from the cab and ran to the top of the hill while on fire, but suffered third-degree burns over 80% of his body.

"My hats off to the doctors and nurses that treat that every day," Jeffrey Valles said. "How they sleep at night is amazing. It's pretty horrific."

Doctors at the University of Chicago performed at least 46 surgeries, largely skin grafts. They saved his life, Jeffrey Valles said.

"The care that he received at the University of Chicago was second to none," he said. "I have never seen a team of doctors and nurses who work like that place did. It was absolutely amazing, from the people who do the blood draws to the people who do the X-rays to the nurses.

"At one point in time he started having problems with his vitals," he said. "It was within seconds that room was full with nurses and doctors to save him. I don't believe if he had been anywhere else other than the University of Chicago he would have made it just because of the care he received."

Valles had to overcome long odds to survive.

"When you get the doctors talking about palliative care and what to do, that's a huge hurdle, coming from the best doctors in the world," Jeffrey Valles said. "It's amazing. The odds that he overcame are amazing."

Hunter Valles spent more than seven months in the hospital, first at the University of Chicago and then at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he learned to walk again despite not having any feeling in his feet or having lost 75% of the muscle in his lower left leg.

"It's a tremendous uphill battle," Jeffrey Valles said. "He had to fight. The pain he had to go through, I couldn't imagine. Not only does the pain from the accident still sit with him, he's in pain every day. They say it will be that way for a long time and will probably never change."

Hunter Valles had a high threshold for pain.

"They say it's going to be a long road," Jeffrey Valles said. "He's looking at at least two years in outpatient rehab, approximately. That's going to depend on additional surgeries."

It's been difficult for his parents to see him suffer.

"I don't even have words for it, especially when you can't fix it," Jeffrey Valles said. "That's the hardest part. When you see your kid in pain, you want to do something. You want to do anything you can do to fix it to stop the pain from happening. And there's nothing you can do."

He's had to listen to his son scream while nurses change his dressings.

"Even when you know it's what's absolutely best for him, when you hear the blood-curdling scream even with all the medication he's on, that never goes away," he said. "It just doesn't go away. When somebody's that sedated and under that many pain meds, and you know it's gruesome."

Some of the strongest medicines haven't been enough to alleviate his pain.

"You don't understand what pain is until you've been a burn victim," he said. "There's nothing that takes the pain away. He would have anxiety leading up to a dressing change. It was coming. He knew it was going to hurt."

Hunter Valles is starting the next phase of his treatment. He's seeing specialists for nerve damage and the muscle damage in his leg, hands and shoulders.

"The next phase is actually to find out what else is wrong," Jeffrey Valles said. "We know there's nerve damage to the legs. We know there's damage to the left hand. There were partial amputations."

They know some of what to expect, such as they will want to transfer muscle from some parts of his legs to more damaged parts to give it more strength. But the course of his future treatment remains uncertain.

"We don't really know what's next until we start seeing all the specialists," Jeffrey Valles said.

He'll have to undergo more surgeries for his scars.

"When you do skin grafts, you get what are called contractures, which is when scars start to heal and it draws everything in and starts to squeeze you," Jeffrey Valles said. "They'll have to go into different surgeries to relieve those areas and cut open the scars from what I understand. They'll either let it grow back in our their own or transfer skin in another skin graft."

That process alone could take up to 10 years.

"We don't know what that looks like yet," Jeffrey Valles said. "We know it's going to be a long road. We know it's going to take a lot of hard work."

Hunter Valles, who was in a medically induced coma for months, moved back home with his parents who will help him get to outpatient care. They will take him to physical rehabilitation, get him to appointments with the wound doctor and get him the medication he needs.

He'll need daily inspections of his skin and the skin grafts.

"We'll take care of him and help him get to whatever he needs," Jeffrey Valles said.

Hunter Valles had to remain at the hospital until he hit certain milestones, such as being able to dress himself and being more self-sufficient. He can now again feed himself with his right hand.

It was a challenge to learn to walk again, requiring baby steps that included a walker with wheels on it to keep his balance and keep him upright. It was a crutch he could lean on.

"It was very difficult," Hunter Valles said. "There were days I didn't think it was ever going to happen because it was just failure after failure. One day it started clicking. I started being able to walk with assistance. I was able to get braces and then start walking on my own."

Hunter Valles said he had a lot of support along the way, including from fellow union members and co-workers who called him and texted him to check in on how he was doing. They went to see him in rehab.

"I can't describe how much it meant," he said. "I was definitely looking forward to getting back home. It's been a long time. It feels great being able to see somebody again. You kind of feel that there's somewhat normal of a life again rather than just being stuck in a hospital and just waiting for the day you can get out."

He's back home but not back to his previous life, Jeffrey Valles said.

"The freedom to go drive somewhere, go do something for yourself, that's gone," he said. "We don't know when or if that will ever return. That's the unknown. We love that he's here finally but we don't know what tomorrow brings. That's the hardest part. We know where we're going more or less. He doesn't. Just jumping into your car, grabbing something to eat, going to the store, those things are gone for him."

Jeffrey Valles hopes the industrial accident that forever hurt his son will lead to more safety measures being adopted at the steel mill.

"I hope nobody ever had to go through this again," he said. "I don't want to see anybody go through this."

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for the family's medical expenses: