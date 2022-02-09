 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Streamlined process: Crown Point PACE Department reorganizes event sponsorship

Crown Point City Hall Stock

The Crown Point PACE Department now has a 'package' option for organizations looking to sponsor city events. 

CROWN POINT — Organizations looking to sponsor Crown Point events can now choose a "package" option that bundles all the sponsorship opportunities for the year.

The city's private partners can sponsor events "a la carte," selecting individual sponsorship levels for each event, or sign-up to sponsor all events at once, according to Adam Graper, director of the city's PACE Department.

Crown Point has five sponsorship opportunities: Sportsplex games, Bulldog Park, the St. Patrick's Day parade, the Car Cruise and the 4th of July parade. Each individual event has differing sponsorship levels, with more advertising coming at a higher cost.

With the new package option, sponsors can sign up for all five opportunities at once, choosing either platinum, gold, silver or bronze depending on how much money they pay and how much advertising they want. Graper said this allows busy organizations to "do it all at once and have that taken care of," instead of having to factor individual sponsorships into budgets throughout the year. 

It also means the PACE Department will not have to track down sponsors before each event.

"We do great work with our partners on the private side, but sometimes they are very, very busy," Mayor David Uran said. "This [the new rates] makes it a little bit easier for us to market. ... It is a streamlined process on both sides."

After the new PACE rates received unanimous approval from the Board of Public Works and Safety, the City Council approved the rates during a Monday night meeting.

Gallery: Newly renovated clerk's office at Crown Point City Hall

The Crown Point Clerk-Treasuer's office recently saw various upgrades, including fresh paint, an upgraded, ADA-accessible walk-up window and an expanded lobby. More work is in store for Crown Point City Hall, with plans to remove a chair lift in the building and install an elevator. 

