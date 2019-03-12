CROWN POINT — After some back-and-forth between city officials and developers, Summertree Estates subdivision expansion is now underway in Crown Point.
During its meeting Monday, the city’s Plan Commission approved the plat for phase three of Summertree, an expanding subdivision at 101st Avenue and Colorado Street. The phase allows for 107 lots to be added for single-family homes.
The subdivision was annexed into Crown Point in November.
The phase was originally deferred by the commission during its last meeting because of concerns about the drainage area and retention pond for the subdivision, which would have been located off-site in unincorporated Lake County.
“The problem is, it’s going to be difficult for them to put in the improvements in another jurisdiction,” Lake County Plan Commission Director Ned Kovachevich said in a previous Times report.
James Yannakopoulos, attorney for developer Dave VanDyke of CP Real Estate Holdings Inc, said those concerns have now been fixed with the relocation of the retention pond, which will now be replacing a cul-de-sac - four lots - inside the subdivision.
“This probably makes the best sense and the most economical use of the land,” Yannakopoulos said.
The phase also includes the installation of a second entrance to the subdivision as East 101st Place is extended to Colorado Street, which should be completed by the end of this year.
Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter read a letter to the commission from Mayor David Uran. In the letter, Uran referenced previous City Council meetings where residents of Summertree subdivision spoke out against the developers, claiming the subdivision frequently floods, experiences heavy traffic and is littered with debris from construction of new homes.
“All issues brought to the attention by the residents of Summertree subdivision … and the promises given by the developer to rectify those issues will need to be fulfilled to the satisfaction of the planning department and Crown Point legal department,” Uran wrote.
Uran said certificates of occupancy will not be issued by the city for any subsequent phases until all conditions previously agreed to by the developer regarding issues brought forward by residents is handled.
The 7-0 vote did not come easy as additional concerns about the maintenance of the subdivision were raised by neighborhood residents during public comment.
Resident Leon Beard told the commission current residents are not sure what their homeowner association fees are going toward. He said VanDyke, principle of Highland-based Precision Development LLC, is not keeping up with landscaping and groundskeeping as residents pay thousands every year.
“No other subdivision looks a mess. Even the last wind storm we had, parts of the fence now is leaning over,” he said.
Beard also said the three residents who are part of the advisory board do not have voting rights, adding residents recently met at the local library to discuss issues after not hearing back from developers after multiple attempts to communicate.
Yannakopoulos said the claims presented by residents were false.
Commission woman Laura Sauerman disagreed, saying she has personally talked to neighbors who said their requests for maintenance have been ignored.
In addition to phase three of the primary subdivision, the commission also approved phase two of the secondary subdivision, which allows for 19 lots for single-family homes to be built.
“We have prospective homeowners interested in purchasing lots. We would like to get some shovels into the dirt so we can get those homes built and have the owners in there prior to the school year beginning next year,” Yannakopoulos said.
Plan Commission Vice President Dan Rohaley and Sauerman voted against the phase after concerns of safety were raised again as emergency access to the subdivision is limited.
Currently, a temporary emergency ingress-egress comprised of a plastic base covered with stone is in place until the street is extended.
Rohaley said he disagreed with construction being done to the lots before the permanent road is put in, adding that the commission has previously never deviated from that policy.
“I would never jeopardize the safety and security of any Crown Point city employee or contractor simply trying to do their job under any circumstances as there is simply no safe way to get to and from the site," Rohaley said. “This just simple common sense.”