CROWN POINT — An Illinois man who robbed a Crown Point man May 22 outside the victim's home is facing four felony charges, police said Thursday.

Demonte Kentrell Vance-Williams, 28, was charged with armed robbery, confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm, according to court documents.

Police said he followed the victim, driving from a local casino to the man's home with the intention of taking his winnings. The man had cashed about $3,200 in chips from the casino.

Vance-Williams approached the man around 2:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Charles Court, pointed his gun at him and demanded that the man give him money. The man gave Vance-Williams his wallet, which contained four credit cards, $1,000 in cash and a Social Security card. Vance-Williams took the wallet, rushed back into his car and drove off. The man went inside his home and told his family to call police.

Video surveillance showed the man turning onto his street at 2:41 a.m. Seconds later, a gray Toyota Camry is shown turning on Charles Court. At 2:42 a.m., screaming is heard on the video. Less than one minute later, the Toyota Camry is seen speeding away from Charles Court without lights.

Vance-Williams was reportedly communicating by phone with another individual in the area at the time. The other person has not been charged.

