Suspected meth thrown from SUV in interstate pursuit that ended with 3 arrests, police say
Suspected meth thrown from SUV in interstate pursuit that ended with 3 arrests, police say

Lake County Sheriff Car stock FILE

A Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter and additional Lake County officers were dispatched to aid in the pursuit of the SUV.  

 Provided

LAKE COUNTY — Three Wisconsin residents were nabbed with suspected crystal methamphetamine following a chase with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Highway Interdiction officers.

While on patrol at 11:42 a.m. Thursday a Lake County officer was driving northbound on Interstate 65 near the Kankakee River when he noticed a SUV. The detective saw the SUV following too closely behind a semi and he tried to position his squad car behind the vehicle.

However, the SUV suddenly accelerated at a high speed and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

More officers and a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter were called to assist in the chase. As the pursuit continued north on I-65 just south of U.S. 231 in Crown Point, a man in the SUV began tossing a white, powdery substance and other objects out of the vehicle, police said.

Officers from Merrillville and Indiana State Police deployed tire deflation devices as the chase progressed on the interstate.

Near U.S. 30 in Merrillville on northbound I-65 the SUV hit the devices, puncturing the tires. Officers then surrounded the SUV with their squad cars.

WATCH NOW: More children caught in crossfire in 2020

Three people in the vehicle were arrested including the 33-year-old man driving, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. All three of them were Wisconsin residents, police reported.

The two men will face charges including drug possession and resisting law enforcement and are both being held at Lake County Jail, while the woman was released.

In addition, the driver was a wanted man in Wisconsin for parole violation and drug offenses.

“I commend all officers involved for their skill and expertise in ending the pursuit and bringing the subjects into custody safely,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

