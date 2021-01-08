Suspected meth thrown from SUV in interstate pursuit that ended with 3 arrests, police say

LAKE COUNTY — Three Wisconsin residents were nabbed with suspected crystal methamphetamine following a chase with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Highway Interdiction officers.

While on patrol at 11:42 a.m. Thursday a Lake County officer was driving northbound on Interstate 65 near the Kankakee River when he noticed a SUV. The detective saw the SUV following too closely behind a semi and he tried to position his squad car behind the vehicle.

However, the SUV suddenly accelerated at a high speed and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

More officers and a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter were called to assist in the chase. As the pursuit continued north on I-65 just south of U.S. 231 in Crown Point, a man in the SUV began tossing a white, powdery substance and other objects out of the vehicle, police said.

Officers from Merrillville and Indiana State Police deployed tire deflation devices as the chase progressed on the interstate.

Near U.S. 30 in Merrillville on northbound I-65 the SUV hit the devices, puncturing the tires. Officers then surrounded the SUV with their squad cars.