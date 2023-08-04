WINFIELD — After nearly two years of construction, Crown Point’s newest middle school is almost ready to welcome students for the fall semester.

The Times was given a tour of Taft Middle School, 5235 E. 121st Ave., ahead of its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Work on the exterior of the building was being done at the main entrance. Superintendent Todd Terrill noted it was still an active construction with 10 days left to complete.

Walking through the main entrance, on the left, is the school’s main office, with secretaries working the reception desk as construction workers put in the final touches. Behind them are the administrative offices. On the right are offices for school counselors, social workers and nurses.

Straight ahead of the entrance, are large windows look into the cafeteria that will seat 475 students at a time. On the other end of the cafeteria, wide exterior windows look out to the concrete patio that may hold outside seating in the future.

The cafeteria displays a noticeable feature of the new Taft school, plenty of windows throughout the building, especially exterior windows to let in natural light.

Terrill noted natural light has a positive impact on students and teachers, as it makes the building look more alive.

The left side of the new Taft houses the academic spaces of the middle school. The main hallway leads to the media center, which includes the school’s library. In addition, there are two small and two large instruction spaces. These spaces are surrounded by glass so staff can monitor these rooms.

Hung up high on one of the walls of the media center is a relic of the old Taft building: a mural made of tiles. Each tile was painted by students. According to Tracy Seibert, Taft’s principal, the students felt strongly that the mural needed to be part of the new building

Hallways for each grade-level wing branch out from the media center. The hallways are three times wider than they were in the old building. Some teachers have begun to customize their classrooms ahead of the school year. In all the classrooms, the desks and chairs are on wheels, so they can be easily rearranged when necessary.

There are two small group instruction rooms in each hallway. There are nine total small group instruction rooms in the new Taft Middle School, providing more opportunities for adults to work with smaller groups of students, according to Seibert.

It was noted there were now spaces for individualized services that there was no space for in the old Taft building. For example, there are calming spaces for students. These calming spaces are part of a framework called Positive Behavior Intervention and Support, which is meant to support students in their education, according to Brooke Allen, director of communications for the school district.

Another example is the applied skills classrooms, these rooms are specifically designed to fit the needs of students with special needs, as opposed to being retrofitted from traditional classrooms.

On the right side of the building are the performing arts and athletic facilities. While appearing significantly unfinished, Terrill noted construction crews were working quickly, saying the academic side of the building had looked similarly unfinished the day prior.

Terrill did say some things were not going to be completed before the first day of classes, such as the auditorium, which will seat 500 people and have overflow space for an additional 200. It will not be completed until September. In addition, the bleachers in the auxiliary and main gym would not be installed until later.

However, he said he had full confidence the facilities used every day by students would be completed on time, and he believed this because of the contractor hired to manage the project, Merrillville-based Skillman Corp.

“They have been great to work with,” Terrill said, “to where I’m not losing sleep at night.”

Terrill said he was excited and thrilled about the opportunities for students and teachers in the new middle school, and said that some teachers have been giddy and emotional about working in the new building.

Seibert said there are more opportunities in the new Taft school than in the old one. “I’m excited for teachers to thrive and students to excel,” Seibert said.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Taft Middle School for staff and students is taking place on Friday. An open house for the public will take place later in September.

The first day of class at Taft, and the rest of Crown Point Community School Corp is on Aug. 16.

PHOTOS: New Taft Middle School Nearing Completion