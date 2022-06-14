 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste of Crown Point returns

Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park

Dave Benson and Ryan Olson grill Dragobobs during the 2021 Taste of Crown Point. The annual event will return next month. 

CROWN POINT — Taste of Crown Point will return next month. 

According to a city news release, the annual event will take place at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., on July 15 from 5 to 11 p.m. and July 16 from noon to 11 p.m. 

Taste of Crown Point will showcase a wide array of local restaurants and will include live music, a beer garden, a splash pad and face painting. 

There will be free concerts both nights. On Friday, July 15, Kasim and Josh will take the stage from 5 to 6 p.m. They will be followed by Mr. Funnyman, who will perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Echoes of Pompeii, who will perform from 8-10:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 16, Zodiac will play from 4:3 to -6 p.m., Nawty will play from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and the Women of Motown will close out the night, performing from 8:30 to 10:45 p.m. 

Featured vendors will include Annie’s Kettle Creations, Carriage Court Pizza, Crown Creamery, Crown Point FOP No. 176, Culver’s of Crown Point, Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria, Jax’s Crown Town Grill, La Quesadilla Mexican Grill, Main Squeeze, One13 North, Provecho, Ricochet Tacos, Skin Colour Events, Square Roots and True BBQ & Whiskey.

There is limited space for additional vendors. Interested businesses can contact Crown Point Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse at dbosse@crownpoint.in.gov.

There is no entry fee to attend the event, and food and drink will be available for purchase.

