Team effort provides meals for holidays

CROWN POINT — Forming an assembly line at the Lake County Fairgrounds, volunteers braved the cold to distribute meals Tuesday in time for the holidays.

Working with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Franciscan Health Foundation held its monthly Mobile Market outside the fairgrounds’ Industrial Building. Wrapped around the grounds’ lake were vehicles of people waiting for food.

Rick Peltier, the foundation’s executive director, explained that volunteers would distribute hams, turkeys and other food, Rick Krispies Treat mixes, and some toys. The Crown Point Drum and Bugle Corps donated the toys for families with children.

The Mobile Market usually averages 150 families, Peltier said. Moving distribution to the fairgrounds, he anticipated 200 families, or about 500 individuals. Some of those clients arrived hours early.

Sandy Reno, of Crown Point, the first in line, noted, “It helps. I’m on Social Security, and I don’t get much. I have a paraplegic son, so this helps us a lot.”

Donald Kosin, of Merrillville, added, “This is an awesome idea, just before the holidays. Everything we had went into paying bills, so this helps us big time.”

Distribution was open to Lake and Porter County residents, showing proof of residency.

Volunteers included Franciscan Health staff, Crown Point Rotarians and the law firm of Kopka Pinkus Dolin.

Erika Dahl, who handles marketing for the law firm, said an internal committee at the firm looks for nonprofits and other philanthropic opportunities to assist. This season, the group is also helping Lakeshore PAWS, an animal rescue facility.

“This is awesome,” Dahl said of the Mobile Market. “There are plenty of people in need, and this is just one way we can help out.”

The Crown Point Rotary Club not only provided volunteers but donated $5,000 to the market and another $5,000 to last Sunday’s Buddy Bag distribution.

Fay Sepke, a past Rotary president, commented, “Many of us are so blessed we don’t realize there are those less fortunate, and it’s nice we can help.”

Drew Halliar, the current Rotary president, called the joint effort “pretty incredible. It’s fantastic they’re able to help this many families. It’s always nice to see volunteer teamwork in action.”

When Food Bank trucks arrived, volunteers unloaded meat, bags of groceries, lettuce, canned goods and mashed potatoes.

Arica Perry, a Food Bank driver, said the Mobile Market is a “great thing to help out families in need.”

Cesar Estrada, project coordinator for Mobile Markets, joined the program in September and since then, he said, client numbers have grown.

“People need this,” Peltier said. “We’re so blessed to have this partnership with the Food Bank.”

Jenelle, a Crown Point resident, was among the first in line. “It means a lot,” she said. “It makes a big difference to have some healthy food to give to my family. This frees up money for other expenses.”

“This is going to help us get through tough times,” added Sandy, a Crown Point resident. “It helps me get through.”

