Teen Mother Choices to host dinner, presentation at White Hawk Country Club

CROWN POINT — Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, and the Northwestern Indiana Building and Trades Council are hosting a fundraiser for Teen Mother Choices, a nonprofit that helps teen mothers become self-sufficient.

The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the White Hawk Country Club at 1001 White Hawk Drive in Crown Point. It will include a free dinner, drinks and a presentation. All monetary donations are welcome.

"The point is if you're right to life and you support that then you also have to support the other side of it. If teens have kids, you have to support that path and not abandon them," Jorgensen said. "This group is a grassroots organization that helps five to seven kids a year. They have a financial advisor for them, group meetings to help with financial aid and an entire process for helping them get to whatever job will support them. It's a holistic approach."

Faith Church Cedar Lake and First Methodist Church in Crown Point both have local chapters of the national group that helps teen moms.

"The beauty of it is it's not government assistance," Jorgensen said. "It isn't welfare. It isn't a handout. They have to work and trust themselves and believe in themselves and become productive members of society."

Teen Mother Choices will make a presentation about its services, such as helping teen moms apply for student aid for college. It will include testimonials from teen moms.

"The admission is free for anyone," Jorgensen said. "Anyone can eat or listen for free. You can choose to donate anything, whether that's $1 or $10. It's to build awareness for the group and find out more about the organization. If you say you're going to be right to life, you have to support the women who made that choice and put your money where your mouth is."

