Teen mother, infant son found safe after being missing since Tuesday

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old mom and her 7-month-old son are safe Friday after being reported missing and in danger earlier this week.

Caneesha Ellis, 16, and Kannon Ellis, 7 months old, "turned themselves in" at the Gary police station at 8 a.m. Friday, Crown Point Police Assistant Chief Jim Janda said.

The young mother and son were believed to be have been in danger and in need of medical attention.

"Everyone is safe, and everyone is good," Janda said Friday.

Caneesha and Kannon were picked up by an Indiana Child Protective Services caseworker later Friday morning.

Police declined to say where the mother and son were for the past several days.

On Wednesday, Crown Point officers were called to the 1200 block of West 97th Place for a reported juvenile runaway, police said. A woman who called police said Caneesha and Kannon arrived at her home this week as wards of the state and were put into foster care.

The woman said she last saw the teen and infant at 10 p.m. Tuesday. No foul play was suspected at the time, but both Caneesha and Kannon have medical conditions that require immediate attention, police said.

