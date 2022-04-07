'Thank you for your 41 years of public service': Crown Point honors Fire Chief with procession

CROWN POINT — Throughout his 41 years of service, Fire Chief Dave Crane always focused on the "human side" of the job, longtime friend Adam Graper recalled.

Crane's impact on the many lives he touched was evident Thursday afternoon as a crowd of about 100 city employees, police officers, firefighters, friends and family gathered outside the Crown Point Fire Department to honor his memory.

Mourners braved the blustery weather to watch as a line of emergency vehicles led the procession. A retired Crown Point fire engine served as the caisson and the The Lake County Pipes and Drums played as the ceremonial engine pulled into the station.

The station was framed by one Crown Point and one Cedar Lake aerial ladder truck, used to support a large American flag. Beneath the flag, Crane's squad car and uniform were displayed.

"He was always there to help anybody who needed anything and nothing was ever asked in return. He gave more than he took by far," said Graper, who worked with Crane as director of the Crown Point PACE Department.

Crane, 57, died April 1. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Crane, and six children including Julie (Joe) Replin, Nicole Karrson, Steven (Angela) Pruett, Jamie Crane, Shawn (Jessica) Crane, Kevin (Kristin) Pruett and his 13 grandchildren.

His love of public service began in his hometown of Lake Dalecarlia, where he entered the cadet program at just 16 years old. He joined Crown Point Fire Rescue in 1992 as a volunteer firefighter. Throughout his 30-year career in Crown Point, he worked as a firefighter/paramedic, division chief and fire inspector before becoming city's first full-time fire chief to also be a certified paramedic in 2017.

“Beyond his leadership with the city, Chief Crane was a member of the Crown Point family,” Mayor David Uran said. “This is a tremendous loss for our community and his family. My condolences go out to his wife, Janet, his children and grandchildren. He will be missed beyond words.”

When Crane became fire chief, "he raised the bar for the department," Graper said. Crane oversaw the installation of one of the first Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the Region, implemented specific training for responding to calls involving children with autism, helped local schools improve emergency response protocols and worked alongside Graper on the city's COVID-19 task force.

Funeral services were held Thursday morning at Geisen Funeral Home.

The procession ended with a final radio call: "Chief Crane, thank you for your 41 years of public service to Northwest Indiana. May you rest in peace, your work here is done and now it is time for you to rest. We will take it from here."

