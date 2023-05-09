CROWN POINT — A more than $1 million improvement project has been completed at the Crown Point Sportsplex, just in time for opening day.

The renovation included the installation of six turf infields, updates to the 95-acre properties' infrastructure and aesthetic enhancements, according to a Crown Point news release. The city celebrated the project with a dedication ceremony Monday evening.

“This was a major endeavor," Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said during the Monday event. "We want the best for our players, and I think we came through on that."

Land presented Austgen Equipment with a plaque, recognizing the construction company's work on the project.

“I told him we have to have it all done by this date — opening day,” Land said.

The city celebrated the start of the baseball and softball season with a parade and a Ball Diamond Sports Festival Saturday.

The Sportsplex, located at 1313 E. North St., opened in 2011; the Sparta Dome, which is privately owned, was added to the back of the property in 2012. The Sportsplex hosts various sports, including football, lacrosse, soccer, softball and baseball.

Following the Monday night ceremony, the Crown Point Athletics Girls Softball League kicked off its 2023 season.

This year, the Crown Point Athletics Girls Softball League will have more than 500 players, the most in the program's history. There are more than 800 players across all Crown Point Athletics softball leagues.

