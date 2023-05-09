Mayor Pete Land stands with the Crown Point Athletics Girls Softball League during the Monday evening dedication
The City of Crown Point
CROWN POINT — A more than
$1 million improvement project has been completed at the Crown Point Sportsplex, just in time for opening day.
The renovation included the installation of six turf infields, updates to the 95-acre properties' infrastructure and aesthetic enhancements, according to a Crown Point news release. The city celebrated the project with a dedication ceremony Monday evening.
The Crown Point Sportsplex opened in 2011.
City of Crown Point
“This was a major endeavor," Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said during the Monday event. "We want the best for our players, and I think we came through on that."
Radio-controlled flyers take to the sky at the Sparta Dome
Land presented Austgen Equipment with a plaque, recognizing the construction company's work on the project.
UPDATE: Intoxicated mom at Valpo elementary school more than 5 times legal limit, cops say
Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone
East Chicago couple charged in connection to their two-month-old’s death
Boone Township School Board member caught allegedly trying to meet 14-year-old girl
Disgruntled former Schererville IHOP employee set fire to the restaurant’s storage room, police say
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Illinois man drove to Porter County to have sex with boy he met online, police say
Man shot in vehicle in Hammond, condition unknown
Next generation takes reins at landmark Depot Dog, a longtime favorite for beachgoers
Valparaiso office sold, to be partly transformed into Montessori school
UPDATE: ID released on Chesterton boy killed by 1 train while waiting for another
26-year-old man dead after drive-by shooting; coroner rules death a homicide
Prison guard charged with trafficking drugs using Cheetos bag
Intoxicated mom dumped kids along U.S. 6, kicked officer in face, Portage police say
Cleveland-Cliffs CEO: Steelmaker has been adding workers after acquiring understaffed mills
“I told him we have to have it all done by this date — opening day,” Land said.
The city celebrated the start of the baseball and softball season with
a parade and a Ball Diamond Sports Festival Saturday.
The Sportsplex, located at 1313 E. North St.,
opened in 2011; the Sparta Dome, which is privately owned, was added to the back of the property in 2012. The Sportsplex hosts various sports, including football, lacrosse, soccer, softball and baseball.
The Crown Point Sportsplex at night.
The City of Crown Point
Following the Monday night ceremony, the Crown Point Athletics Girls Softball League kicked off its 2023 season.
This year, the Crown Point Athletics Girls Softball League will have more than 500 players, the most in the program's history. There are more than 800 players across all Crown Point Athletics softball leagues.
Close
Mark Promnitz from Southlake Baptist Church leads a prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "Amazing Grace" at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Josh Landers of Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Jared Bryant of Bethel Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Mayor Pete Land prepares to read a proclamation Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Josh Landers from Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Jenn Prim of First Christian Reformed Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "How Great Thou Art" for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Joaquin Lopez of First Presbyterian Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Nicole Johnson and her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Isaiah, 5 months, join the crowd Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Julie Szczepanski of Crown Point joins the scores of people Thursday for National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Mark Promnitz from Southlake Baptist Church leads a prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "Amazing Grace" at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Josh Landers of Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Jared Bryant of Bethel Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Mayor Pete Land prepares to read a proclamation Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Josh Landers from Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Jenn Prim of First Christian Reformed Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "How Great Thou Art" for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Joaquin Lopez of First Presbyterian Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Nicole Johnson and her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Isaiah, 5 months, join the crowd Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Julie Szczepanski of Crown Point joins the scores of people Thursday for National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!