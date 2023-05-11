CROWN POINT — Sophie breezed past the first metal can before firmly planting herself in front of the second.

"Good girl," Todd Bennett told the English Labrador retriever before giving the dog a treat.

At just 2 years old, Sophie is already a member of the Crown Point Fire Department. With the official title of "accelerant detection canine," Sophie underwent six months of training to be able to sniff out evidence at fire scenes.

Bennett, a Crown Point firefighter/paramedic and Sophie's handler, led an arson detection demonstration Thursday morning. He had Sophie walk past a line of three metal cans. The second can contained just a few drops of watered down evaporated gasoline. Sophie was able to spot it right away.

"She will not budge, you would have to physically pull her off of it without giving her a reward," Bennett told the crowd.

Sophie is the only active accelerant detection canine in Northwest Indiana. Crown Point Fire and Rescue was able to fund Sophie through a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

At the start of April, Bennett went to Maine for the State Farm Arson Dog training program. After a brief interview process, he was matched with Sophie; the pair trained together for a month, undergoing 12 and 14-hour days.

Bennett and Sophie are one of 87 active and certified teams in North America trained through the State Farm Arson Dog Program.

“I became a firefighter to help others in need and working with K-9 Sophie takes that mission to a new level. While our work is fire-related, we will be able to see both sides of the call. In addition to putting out fires, we can also help catch those responsible for intentionally setting fires. It’s a win-win," Bennett said in a Crown Point news release.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, municipal fire departments in the United States responded to an annual average of 52,260 intentionally set structure fires from 2014-2018. The fires caused an estimated 400 civilian deaths, 950 civilian injuries and $815 million in direct property damage each year.

Since 2019, Crown Point Fire Rescue has responded to 204 structure fires, according to a city news release.

The Thursday morning demonstration was held in part to highlight Arson Awareness Week, which is from May 7 to May 13.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said Sophie will serve as a "regional tool."

"Arson detection dogs are rare," Land said. "Not only will K-9 Sophie and Fire Investigator Bennett help the citizens of Crown Point, but we can assist the Region."

Bennett said Sophie and his poodle Tucker are already "best friends." Sophie is Crown Point Fire and Rescue's second K-9. Eleven-year-old Jake, who specializes in search and rescue, joined the department in 2013.

"As a department, as a city and as a community we're very passionate about dogs and what their capabilities are and Sophie adds to that," said Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr.

