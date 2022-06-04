Things getting corny at annual Crossroads Chamber roast

CROWN POINT — You might excuse people for acting corny this weekend at Bulldog Park.

The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Corn Roast, a free, two-day festival to kick off summertime in Northwest Indiana.

With presenting sponsor Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, the Crossroads Chamber is offering two days of food and refreshments, exhibits, children’s activities and live entertainment.

Last year the chamber combined the corn roast with the dedication of Jerry Ross Park. This year’s festival reflects a community coming out of the pandemic, and Deann Patena, chamber president and CEO, could not be happier.

Writing to membership on the chamber website, Patena stated, “We couldn’t be more thankful to you for continuing to be members in these challenging times. The chamber is stronger than ever and our events are doing great.”

Those activities include monthly luncheons on third Tuesdays, and Coffee, Community, & Connecting on fourth Thursdays.

“It feels great. It’s going to be a great weekend,” Patena noted. “College kids are back home, and families are ready to get going for the summer."

Merging 12 years ago, the Crossroads Regional Chamber has 550 members, spanning from the south suburbs of Chicago to South Bend.

Other annual chamber activities include a Business Expo in May, a golf outing in July, the Gala in November and a business excellence awards program, coming in March 2023.

Corn Roast fun began Friday with six hours of activities, including Farmer Dan on his acoustic guitar and Mr. Funny Man Band. About 25 food vendors are offering their specialties.

On Saturday, food vendors and the Kids Zone are open noon to 11 p.m. The beer garden opens at 2 p.m., as does the beanbag tournament. DJ music also begins at 2 p.m., with musician Jack Cunningham performing at 5 p.m. and the High Street Band hitting the stage from 7 to 10 p.m.

Among the food vendors is Ann Berger, owner of Annie’s Kettle Creations in Crown Point. In her business’ ninth season, Berger said, “It was tough, but we survived the pandemic.”

Using the internet and other sources, “We found a reason to sell,” Berger said. “We’re so happy to start again. When it was time, we were ready.”

The Prime Steakhouse booth was offering extra-large hamburgers. Peter Klideris' family owns four restaurants in Crown Point, Highland and St. John. Coming off his eateries’ best year in 2021, Klideris foresees an even better 2022.

“People have been coming out, and they’re tired of the pandemic,” Klideris said, citing quality and quantity for his company’s success.

“We have put together a good team, and we’re family-owned,” Klideris added. “There’s always a family member at one of our restaurants. They work side by side with our team members, who appreciate that.”

It would not be a corn roast without corn, and several outlets offered the golden vegetable. Among them was the South Lake County Shrine Club. When members weren’t cracking jokes, they served up plenty of corn.

Shrine Al Pante said his group planned on cooking 70 dozen ears Friday and another 50 dozen ears on Saturday.

“We do this every year,” Pante said. “We’re the ones who originated this roast.”

All proceeds from the group’s corn sales benefit Orak Shrine charities, including Shriner hospitals.

When the corn roast formerly took place on the courthouse square, the Shriner booth was located in front of the Masonic temple.

“I enjoy the camaraderie with the Shriner brothers,” Pante said of the annual project that traditionally ran the first weekend in June. The 2021 roast was moved to July, and the mid-summer heat reduced corn sales, Pante and others said.

Other eateries at the roast featured more exotic cuisine. That included One13North in Crown Point, which opened in 2019 and grew in spite of the pandemic.

As owner Manolie Pappas commented, “It was rough, but we got through it. We’re still kinda struggling, but we’re here and happy to be open.”

Survival, Pappas said, came down to, among other things, long days and short staff.

Pappas describes his cuisine as “basic food with an Asian twist.”

Meanwhile, roast goers milled about underneath the Bulldog Park covering, while others headed for the sun-soaked amphitheater and the acoustic guitar of Farmer Dan. Among the music fans were family members of Rhea Dailey, of Lakes of the Four Seasons.

“It feels great to get out in the fresh air with people, enjoying good music,” Dailey said.

At her first chamber Corn Roast, Dailey added, “I’m loving it. Good food, and we know Farmer Dan.”

Dailey’s family chowed down to kluski noodles, sauerkraut, and pierogi.

Jack Sanchez, of Cedar, Lake also brought his family to its first corn roast. Besides a large pretzel, Sanchez’s family tried Mexican corn and a Cubano sandwich, which has ham, other pork meat, pickle and sauce.

“It’s pretty good,” Sanchez said. “Good food vendors, the live music is good, just a good atmosphere. It’s nice having a night out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.