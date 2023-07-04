CROWN POINT — Donned in a pom-pom headband, a red, white and blue tie-die romper and sparkly silver flats, 3-year-old Gianna Kounelis grinned as she leapt to catch candy in her Minnie Mouse basket.

Gianna Kounelis beamed with joy as she bragged about the handfuls of candy she snagged from over 100 float entries at Crown Point’s annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday.

The toddler’s mother reiterated her daughter’s excitement, but not about the candy. Schererville resident Zlatka Kounelis said she’s been happy to see the community involvement in this year’s parade.

In particular, she said she noticed more floats from local businesses in the parade this year. Zlatka Kounelis highlighted how this level of involvement makes everyone feel more at home in the Crown Point community.

Parade volunteer Kathy Lessner echoed Zlatka Kounelis’s sentiment about the community coming together for the parade. “This is what’s so special about Crown Point,” Lessner said.

Lessner also noted that this year’s turnout will likely be higher than last year’s, as people’s anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and being in large crowds has dissipated.

“Last year, we were just happy to have a parade,” Lessner said. “Now, everybody’s here more confidently.”

American Legion Post 20, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 80, St. John Memorial VFW Post 717 and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Stars and Stripes Division kicked off the parade, followed by a fleet of emergency vehicles.

The rest of the parade lineup featured a variety of local businesses, a considerable number of politicians, several historic tractors from the South Lake County Agricultural Society and a fleet of Corvettes from the Crown Point Corvette Club.

Parade attendees — parents and children alike — shouted “rev it” as the sports cars drove by. When the driver of the Corvette would finally rev the engine, crowds erupted in cheers and applause.

One of the politicians in attendance was Crown Point Mayor Pete Land, who pointed out that Crown Point has long been known for its Fourth of July parade.

He noted that “Crown Point is growing but we’ve still got that hometown community feel.”

Thousands of Northwest Indiana residents who braved the almost 90 degree heat for Tuesday’s parade.

Many parade-goers came prepared with portable fans, spray bottles and plenty of drinking water. Some, like residents Cindi Robinson and Sandy Urbancyzk, opted to stay in the shade away from the crowds to avoid overheating.

Robinson said she and her pal Urbancyzk have attended and enjoyed the parade since they were little kids.

As the marching band from Crown Point High School strode by playing an orchestral horns-focused version of Bruce Channel’s “Hey Baby,” Robinson noted that she walked in the parade with the marching band when she was in high school.

In previous years, the parade has been organized the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee. But the committee was dissolved in 2021, and now the city has complete control over planning parade festivities.

Parade organizer Ben Land said the city planning the parade rather than the committee “gives us our own Crown Point spin on it.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point Fourth of July Parade