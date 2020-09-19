Todd Rokita, other speakers inspire crowd at GOP Freedom Rally

CROWN POINT — Lake County Republicans gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate their patriotism and rally around President Donald Trump.
“Are you guys ready to win again?” Todd Rokita shouted at those gathered at the Lake County Fairgrounds for the GOP Freedom Rally.
Rokita, a former Indiana secretary of state and congressman and a Munster native, fired up the crowd with a speech about why he is running for Indiana attorney general this fall.
“I’m running to help President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence make America great again," Rokita said. "I’m sick and tired of watching looters and rioters on television. Let's show these anarchists, these Communists what America is all about.”
Rachelle Baker, chairwoman of the Crown Point Republican precinct organization, added, “We must keep discord out, destroy fear and not hide behind our curtains. We must give our children the freedom to practice religions, speak freely, the freedom to bear arms, and give police the freedom to do their jobs.”
Monica A. Evans, a retired Detroit police officer and now a Northwest Indiana resident, spoke to the crowd about growing up with conservative values despite being black and experiencing poverty.
Dan Klein, a former Crown Point mayor and leading Lake County Republican, said the idea for the Freedom Rally began last summer as a modest effort to reawaken the south county precinct organizations in advance of this fall’s general election.
He said interest in the event kept growing in recent weeks and, “it took on a life of its own.”
Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, a Crown Point businessman said, “I’ve enjoyed the tax breaks the president have given us and I’m against the racial divide the media is feeding us.”
He said his favorite joke is, “You know why Trump doesn’t wear glasses? Because he’s got 2020.”
The rally began with a parade of about 100 trucks and cars bearing Trump flags and political mottoes such as, “Make liberals cry again.”
Speakers denounced the civil unrest and protests that have hit big cities earlier this year, and demanded Americans unite behind Trump and the Republican party.
Lake County’s GOP rallied in advance of the Nov. 3 general election where Democrats have high hopes regaining the White House and control of the U.S. Congress.
The Hoosier state, as a whole, is Trump country. Four years ago, 88 counties went for the Republican.
But not Lake County, where Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the 2016 vote over Trump.
But the president received more votes than previous Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney in 2012 and John McCain in 2008.
One of Republicans contesting local elections and who spoke to the rally Saturday was Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy, who is running for reelection against his Democratic predecessor, Gerry Scheub.
Another was Julie Olthoff, who hopes to reclaim the 19th District State Representative seat from Democrat Lisa Beck.
Mark Leyva also spoke about his campaign to win the 1st District Congressional seat being vacated by long-serving Congressman Peter Visclosky.
He is opposed by Democrat Frank J. Mrvan and Libertarian candidate Michael Stauss.
Rachelle Baker assured the audience, “America shall be saved.”
Gallery: Meet the 2020 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!