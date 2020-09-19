Todd Rokita, other speakers inspire crowd at GOP Freedom Rally

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Lake County Republicans gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate their patriotism and rally around President Donald Trump.

“Are you guys ready to win again?” Todd Rokita shouted at those gathered at the Lake County Fairgrounds for the GOP Freedom Rally.

Rokita, a former Indiana secretary of state and congressman and a Munster native, fired up the crowd with a speech about why he is running for Indiana attorney general this fall.

“I’m running to help President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence make America great again," Rokita said. "I’m sick and tired of watching looters and rioters on television. Let's show these anarchists, these Communists what America is all about.”

Rachelle Baker, chairwoman of the Crown Point Republican precinct organization, added, “We must keep discord out, destroy fear and not hide behind our curtains. We must give our children the freedom to practice religions, speak freely, the freedom to bear arms, and give police the freedom to do their jobs.”

Monica A. Evans, a retired Detroit police officer and now a Northwest Indiana resident, spoke to the crowd about growing up with conservative values despite being black and experiencing poverty.