Road closure, lane restrictions and detours ahead.
Those are the signs motorists traveling throughout the area, including Crown Point and Munster, can expect in coming weeks as roadwork continues in the Region.
Night-only closures will run Monday through Wednesday at the 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway intersection on Crown Point's east side.
That's so grinding and paving can take place with a final surface coat to be placed later, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said.
The intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. so that daily commuters won't be affected, Falkowski said.
Detour signs are in place for those driving through the area at night, Falkowski said.
Those with questions are asked to contact Crown Point's engineering office at 219-662-3242.
In the town of Munster, motorists traveling along 45th Avenue west of Calumet Avenue should anticipate lane restrictions and possible delays, Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson said.
“It is undeniable that this construction will be a profound inconvenience to residents and travelers. However, the alternative is permanent dysfunction. We are a resilient community, and I have every confidence that we will successfully navigate these difficult traffic seasons," Anderson said.
At 45th Avenue, west of Calumet Avenue:
— Drainage work on the south side of the road is scheduled to be completed Friday, Anderson said.
— Grade work/new concrete curbs and approaches/new asphalt on the eastbound side (of West 45th Avenue) is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 27.
— Pavement markings and switching traffic on to the new construction will follow afterward. At that time, the town will close the two southernmost lanes of West 45th Avenue for construction. This will result in one lane remaining in each direction, Anderson said.
South Calumet and Superior avenues:
— Southbound right lane restrictions currently are in place from the railroad tracks to Superior.
— The northbound right lane currently is restricted approaching Superior Avenue. This is to accommodate safe traffic configuration at the intersection, Anderson said.
— A total of 300 linear feet of southbound pavement is scheduled to be removed through Friday.
— New drainage work is set to start Monday through Sept. 13.
— New concrete curb/new asphalt work is scheduled for Sept. 16 through 20.