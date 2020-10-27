 Skip to main content
Treatment center denies housing patients in Crown Point home
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

A New Jersey-based treatment center has denied allegations it is temporarily housing patients in a Crown Point home, court records show.

According to a Monday filing with the U.S. District Court in Hammond, Pinnacle Treatment Centers denied leasing a home in Waterside Crossing subdivision off 109th Avenue and using it to house eight to 10, or potentially more, unrelated individuals.  

The matter is set to have a preliminary pretrial conference via telephone at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar.

Group home for recovering drug users sues Crown Point to prevent facility closure
Halfway house amid Crown Point family homes angers residents, prompts city lawsuit

In a 13-page response to the city's lawsuit, which was transferred to federal court earlier this month, defendants denied various allegations. 

Indianapolis-based attorney Mark Crandley, who represents CapGrow Partners and Pinnacle Treatment Centers, wrote the city's claims about the home lack standing and are prohibited under the Fair Housing Amendments Act.

Reasonable use?

Both CapGrow and Pinnacle also were engaged in "lawful and statutorily authorized activities," Crandley wrote, adding nuisance arguments are barred because the use of the home is reasonable.

Crandley agreed with the city's definitions of Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow. 

According to the lawsuit, Pinnacle Treatment Center is "one of the nation’s leading providers of quality treatment for alcohol and substance use disorders." 

CapGrow provides "safe, secure and appropriate housing for people with behavioral health needs," through purchasing existing and new, custom-built homes for service providers nationwide, the filing said. 

In the filing, CapGrow acknowledged it purchased a home along 106th Place in Crown Point, but denied the purchase was recent. 

Lake County records indicate CapGrow bought the Waterside Crossing home Feb. 25.

When it came to statements about the home's zoning classification and Crown Point zoning code, defendants stated they lacked sufficient information to admit or deny any allegations. 

Both Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow, however, denied:

  • Violating the city's zoning code.
  • Using the home as temporary lodging for more than five unrelated patients.
  • Needing a use variance for the home.
  • Maintaining a common nuisance/interfering with "the comfortable enjoyment of life or property."

Defendants agreed the city's Notice of Ordinance Violation attached with the lawsuit, as well as a letter from the city's legal counsel, was a correct copy, but denied the notice was appropriate or lawful. 

Rather than work in good faith, CapGrow and Pinnacle Treatment Centers alleged the city, "intended to carry out the wishes of neighbors to discriminate against the residents of the property."

In closing, Crandley requested Crown Point "take nothing by way of its complaint," and the court award both CapGrow and Pinnacle Treatment Centers their costs and attorneys’ fees and all other just and appropriate relief.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

