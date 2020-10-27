Treatment center denies housing patients in Crown Point home

A New Jersey-based treatment center has denied allegations it is temporarily housing patients in a Crown Point home, court records show.

According to a Monday filing with the U.S. District Court in Hammond, Pinnacle Treatment Centers denied leasing a home in Waterside Crossing subdivision off 109th Avenue and using it to house eight to 10, or potentially more, unrelated individuals.

The matter is set to have a preliminary pretrial conference via telephone at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar.

In a 13-page response to the city's lawsuit, which was transferred to federal court earlier this month, defendants denied various allegations.

Indianapolis-based attorney Mark Crandley, who represents CapGrow Partners and Pinnacle Treatment Centers, wrote the city's claims about the home lack standing and are prohibited under the Fair Housing Amendments Act.

Reasonable use?

Both CapGrow and Pinnacle also were engaged in "lawful and statutorily authorized activities," Crandley wrote, adding nuisance arguments are barred because the use of the home is reasonable.