CROWN POINT — After a cancelled trial and months of delay due to an attempted appeal, the criminal trial for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has been set for the week of Feb. 12, according to court records.

Martinez was indicted Jan. 6, 2022, on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. If convicted, Martinez would lose his position as sheriff.

Martinez allegedly failed to stop for Crown Point police while he was driving north on Main Street and going “96 miles an hour (in) a 45 mile-an-hour zone” in an unmarked county-owned Jeep TrackHawk on Sept. 18, 2021, according to court records.

The misdemeanor reckless driving charge alleges Martinez operated "a motor vehicle by driving at such an unreasonably high rate of speed as to endanger the safety or property of others.”

When officers caught up to the Jeep on U.S. Highway 30, it "turned on red and blue rear emergency lights indicating that it was a police vehicle. The officers then ceased their pursuit of the vehicle,” according to court records.

Officers linked the car to Martinez when they later located the Jeep around midnight parked in a handicapped spot outside Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville.

A grand jury indicted Martinez following testimony from Indiana State Police Cmdr. Kevin Smith, which Martinez’s attorneys Paul Stracci and Michael Woods called improper legal advice disguised as testimony when they filed a motion to dismiss the charges in March 2022.

“I’ve never worked in a county where 51 miles an hour over the speed limit was not reckless driving,” Smith said during grand jury proceedings, according to court records. “And in that situation, we would incarcerate onsite. We would stop the vehicle, put the person in handcuffs, put him in jail.”

Stracci and Woods also accused Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco of undue and unfair influence on the neutrality of the grand jury proceedings.

The motion to dismiss the charges was denied by a trial court on March 14, 2022. Martinez took that denial up with the Court of Appeals, which affirmed his charges on Jan. 26.

Martinez then again appealed the decision and asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review his case, but the judges unanimously rejected his appeal on May 4.

Under Indiana law, Martinez is prohibited from carrying a handgun in public because of the criminal indictment.

A judge deemed that portion of the law unconstitutional on May 19, but the decision’s enforcement is pending mandatory approval by the Indiana Supreme Court.

