Trick-or-treaters of all ages get early start at fairgrounds

CROWN POINT — There was Captain America, Wonder Woman, the Wicked Witch and even a large green dinosaur. And those were just the adults.

Youngsters got an early start on the hobgoblin season Saturday at the Trunk or Treat at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Momentum Church and Daycare of Crown Point presented the pre-Halloween event.

Monica Adamo of Cedar Lake was among the estimated 30 distributors of candy. Dressed as a medieval woman, she brought a stuffed dragon.

A member of the Society of Creative Anachronism, Adamo enjoys Halloween because “you can pretend to be whatever you want to be. It allows you to be a kid and have an imagination again.”

Caitlyn Guthrie, representing Promise Dance Academy in Crown Point, came dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," with two companions dressed as the Wicked Witch and Toto.

“I love scaring all the kids,” Guthrie said, “dressing up and having fun.”

Sticking with movies, Madison, 14, and Joshua Ricketts, 16, of Crown Point, handed out candy dressed as Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. They brought miniature C-3PO and Yoda.

A freshman at Crown Point High School, Madison enjoys the holiday, “just the fun of making kids happy, making their day.”

The ninth-grader said she still goes trick-or-treating, “just the spirit of it, having fun.”

Alice Miniuk, a church member from Crown Point, was a lion tamer, complete with a caged stuffed lion. She enjoys “the excitement of dressing up and seeing the kids' eyes light up. They’re so excited.”

Abigail McDowell, children's ministry director for Momentum, said Trunk or Treat was a combined effort of church ministries and local businesses. “The more, the merrier, we thought,” she said.

The midday program also featured food vendors, bounce houses, photos with superhero characters and magic shows.

“We love to reach out to the community,” McDowell said. “It’s a chance to do more than the usual trick-or-treating.”

Church member Betty Sidwell said it was a “great event, fun with the kids and nice weather.”

Momentum has been doing Trunk or Treat for a number of years, McDowell said. During the pandemic, the church sponsored Trunk or Trail, with treats available around the city.

Pavilions at the fairgrounds provided space for seating, dining and checking out sweet treats.

Maigan Kornas, of St. John, and friend Ashley Pappas, of Crown Point, brought five children.

“We love getting dressed up, decorating the house and making Halloween cookies and snacks,” Kornas said. “We like putting on the makeup and going out.”

Kornas’ children said they enjoy wearing clown masks and “scaring daddy.”

Pappas added, “I enjoy dressing up. We love to get scared.”

Recently moving to this area, Railly Voorhies, of Lowell, brought son Avery, 2, to their first Trunk or Treat. “I like spending time with my siblings, going trick-or-treating,” the mother said.

Voorhies also came with her five siblings. Sister Isabelle Voorhies, 16, of Delphi, noted, “I enjoy seeing the families and working on crafts.”

Among those handing out candy was Miss Teen Indiana Latina Citlaly Almaraz, 17, of Hobart. The River Forest High School senior said she enjoys “seeing all the people happy and passing out candy.”

Dan and Manuela Miley, of Cedar Lake, came with their three children, ages 2 to 7. Dan was dressed as Stormy the Care Bear, while Manuela was a cat.

“This reminds you of when you were a kid, going trick-or-treating with the family,” Dan said.

Manuela comes from Brazil, where Day of the Dead is observed. It is a religious observance that includes visits to loved ones’ graves.

“I like Halloween better,” she said.

Suzanne Rukan, of Crown Point, also brought multiple children.

“I love this family-friendly event,” Rukan said. “It’s a great opportunity to support the community, and there’s tons of candy for kids.”