Truck falls into creek in Crown Point; driver hospitalized, officials say Crown Point Fire Rescue personnel pull a damaged pickup out of a creek Saturday evening near Indiana Avenue and Greenview Place.

CROWN POINT — A driver in a pickup was left injured after crashing into a creek Saturday near Indiana Avenue and Greenview Place, Crown Point Fire Rescue Asst. Chief Ryan Cusack said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash, Cusack said. The pickup went off the road and ended up in a drainage ditch, although officials are unsure how it happened. The vehicle's transmission was damaged during the crash and fluid leaked into the drainage ditch.

Fire officials put down booms, which are absorbent material that float on the surface of the water, to collect the oil from the transmission. The Lake County Hazmat Team was dispatched to assist.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be not life-threatening, Cusack said.

Cusack said crews were on scene for about two hours.

