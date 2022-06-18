Two Crown Point schools preparing for construction projects

CROWN POINT — During a Monday night Plan Commission meeting, the Crown Point Community School Corp. presented two construction projects, which impact Robert A. Taft and Col. Wheeler middle schools.

In late 2020, the school district announced plans to build a new, larger Taft Middle School in Winfield. Construction at the 98.25-acre site at 12408 Gibson St. is underway and slated to be completed before the 2023-24 school year.

The current Taft Middle School, located at 1000 S. Main St., will be transformed into an administrative building and alternative learning center. Built in 1954 as a seven-classroom elementary school, Taft currently serves about 1,100 students. The new Taft will expand to a population of 1,500 and will feature two gyms, a performing arts wing, media center and more than 30 classrooms.

Classes will continue in the current Taft building until spring 2023.

Construction on the new administrative building at that location will start with the demolition of the property's rear parking lot, located on the southern part of the campus. The school district hopes to complete the demolition this summer and then begin construction on a new building which will be completed in summer 2023.

In June 2023, the southern portion of the existing Taft building will also be demolished. The northernmost section will be renovated and used for programs like Birth to School and 18-22 Transition to Adulthood.

The Taft project includes additional parking lots, bringing the location's total to 284 spaces.

The new administrative building will stand 41 feet tall, meaning the developers will likely need to request a height variance as plans are finalized. The Plan Commission unanimously approved the site development plan, contingent on the approval of the height variance.

Under the current plan, the existing soccer fields, tennis courts and track and football field will remain. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The Plan Commission also unanimously approved a site development plan for Wheeler Middle School. Opened in 2007, the school sits at 401 W. Joliet St., next to the Crown Point Learning Center. A proposed auditorium would connect the two buildings, replacing the current driveway. The project would include the creation of a new driveway on the west side of the property and an additional stormwater detention basin located near Harrington Avenue.

Wheeler's additions are also scheduled to be completed in 2024.

