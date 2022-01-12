Two housing developments move forward in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Two housing developments on the southern edge of the city are moving forward after the City Council approved annexation the properties during its Monday meeting.

Two of the ordinances annexed land for phase one and two of a development owned by Smith Farm. The first phase would include around 21 acres located at 3905 W. 133rd Ave., with the second phase adding 123.32 acres southeast of phase one.

Ryan Fleming, the representative for Smith Farm, told the council at a previous meeting that the development would include 40-60 single-family estate-style lots with custom-built homes, with an estimated value of $900,000 per unit.

Fleming said that the area is heavily wooded and that the developers will work to preserve as many trees as possible. About 80 of the 144 acres are developable, with the remaining land largely comprised of wetlands, he said.

If approved, Smith Farms will work with Gary Weaver of Weaver Sherman Design to plan the project. Weaver will help Smith Farms locate the roads in a way that would "minimize the impact on the trees," Fleming said.