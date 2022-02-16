UChicago micro-hospital moving forward in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — An ambulatory micro-hospital and cancer treatment center is looking to call 10855 Virginia St., in Crown Point, home.

The Plan Commission unanimously approved a petition for a primary subdivision approval for the project during a Monday night meeting. The decision comes after the City Council approved the action of the Board of Zoning Appeals in supporting a special use variance to operate a hospital in a B-3 business district, in November.

The proposed UChicago Medicine facility will sit in the southwest corner of a 47.6 acre property that consists of two lots. The first lot is 16.6 acres and is where the micro-hospital will be; the use of lot two has not been determined.

The micro-hospital will include a surgical center, imaging department, ancillary services and medical offices.

When the project went before the City Council in November, the micro-hospital was 115,000-square-feet, a size that seemed small to some council members. The new design is 129,000 square-feet. The footprint of the structure has not changed, but a second floor has been added to the west side.

At the November council meeting Councilwoman Carol Drasga, D-5, a registered nurse, shared concerns about the possibility of people arriving at the ER and learning there is no room. During Monday's meeting, Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, D-4, asked if the facility's expansion addressed concerns about having ER unit but no 24-hour surgical unit.

Jake Rohe, a principal at the medical property developer PMB, said patients needing care beyond what is offered at the ER would be transferred to another local hospital. He said a transfer agreement is currently in the works.

The "general schedule" is to start construction this June and complete the project in early 2024.

Rohe said 15% of the residents of Northwest Indiana are leaving the area for health care needs, and 20% of those are for cancer. He added that 10% of University of Chicago Medicine employees already come from Northwest Indiana.

"This project is years in the making," Rohe said. "We believe this is a phenomenal project for Crown Point and the greater Northwest Indiana market."

