Ukrainian mother, son begin new chapter in Crown Point

Karyna Gullickson Karyna Gullickson, 22, looks at the horizon of Crown Point during a party at Bulldog Park on Nov. 5.

CROWN POINT — On the first day Russia invaded Ukraine, Karyna Gullickson was on her way to work.

It was around 5:30 a.m. when she arrived at work at a local steel mill in Nikopol, a city in southeast Ukraine. It was earlier than she would usually arrive to work, as her shifts would typically last from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. As she approached, however, it became clear this would be an unusual day for reasons other than her early morning arrival.

The scream of sirens pulsated in her ears. She gaped at a military plane hovering in the sky. In an instant, it became clear she needed to leave. Her first instinct was to go to her family.

Her family is largely still based in Nikopol. She has thought about them daily since she left Ukraine for Germany in March and since she arrived in Crown Point on Oct. 26.

Gullickson, 22, and her son, Mark, 3, made the journey from Europe to the United States with the hope of establishing a safer, more secure life. With the help of Kara Graper, of Crown Point, she has embarked on a new beginning in the United States with the opportunity to create her own story.

Gullickson and her son were in Ukraine for approximately three weeks after the invasion began. Living in Nikopol was frightening; they heard sirens go off five to 10 times daily. Every time they heard a siren, they would immediately head for the basement, Gullickson said. Residents without a basement were told to hide in their bathrooms.

Vyshyvanka Mark, 4, smiles in his vyshyvanka, a traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirt.

"It was terrifying," she said.

Gullickson said her sister had decided to seek refuge with a friend who lived in Germany and invited her and Mark to join. Following them seemed like the best solution for their safety.

Prior to her arrival in Germany, Gullickson and Graper were communicating regularly. They first spoke over the phone in 2018 while Gullickson was pregnant with Mark, Graper said. Graper's brother, whom she is estranged from, is Mark's father. However, Graper said she wanted to know Gullickson and be a part of her new nephew's life in any way she could. Graper understood how dire the situation was overseas and was concerned about whether or not Gullickson and Mark were providing for themselves amidst the trauma of leaving their home country while they acclimated to new surroundings.

She started to send packages of food, goodies and other necessities to Gullickson and Mark through Meest, an international delivery service with a humanitarian aid program for Ukraine. Not long after, Graper recruited her family and friends, and they all started sending packages to Gullickson's parents and other family members of hers who were still in Ukraine.

First Pumpkin Patch Mark, 3, gives the camera a massive thumbs up as he and his mother Karyna Gullickson, 22, sit among a truck full of pumpkins at Kregel's Pumpk…

Gullickson reached out to Graper in July with the hope of coming to the United States. There was no hesitation in Graper's mind; however, she knew it would have an effect on her husband and children and the life they had built in Crown Point. She said she had multiple conversations with her them to discuss what having two new residents would look like.

After several family meetings and individual conversations with her three children, the whole family was on board, Graper said.

Graper's daughter Ava, 16, said she looked forward to Gullickson and Mark's arrival. Having Gullickson around would be like having an older sister, she said, and having Mark would be like having a little brother. However, Graper's son Josh, 14, said that he was a bit anxious about it at first but that he's glad they are here and they are safe.

The Grapers filed Form I-134 documents on Gullickson and Mark's behalf in July, Graper said. The form is part of the Department of Homeland Security's Uniting for Ukraine program, which is designed to allow Americans to support a Ukrainian citizen in America for two years. In April, President Joe Biden announced the program's mission to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing the war. Ukrainians must meet certain requirements to be eligible, and the process takes a few months to complete.

Nikopol street Karyna Gullickson's sister's street in Nikopol, Ukraine, stands destroyed on Nov. 7.

Gullickson said she knew she wanted to come to the U.S. since before the borders opened to Ukrainians in April. She didn't meet Graper in person until the day she arrived.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, missiles and airstrikes landed across the country. Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and Kharkiv, the second largest city, were the focus of much of the carnage and destruction. At first, Gullickson said Nikopol didn't see a lot of warfare. In June, Russia began bombing Nikopol regularly.

Nikopol sits on the north bank of the Dnipro River, across from parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia. The Russians have stationed themselves around the Zaporizhzhia power plant across the river, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. They launch attacks over the river into Nikopol with the expectation Ukrainians cannot fight back.

"In Nikopol, they are sitting ducks," Graper said. "They can't fight back because if they do, it would be a disaster."

A disaster Europe hasn't seen since Chernobyl in 1986.

Many of the residents, Graper said, will trek north out of their cities during the day, set up temporary shelter and wait until the day's bombings have ceased. The residents will then go back to Nikopol to check on their homes.

Gullickson said her mother is one of the people who has chosen to stay in Nikopol despite the dangerous conditions.

"I tell my mother to leave," Gullickson said. "She says no, I have a house here."

This, Gullickson said, is not a good enough reason, even though her mother's hasn't sustained any damage.

"I'm so worried about my mom," Gullickson said. "She's only 60. I want her to live a long life."

Gullickson's worry is palpable. She brushed a tear from underneath her eyes and adjusted the floral headband, known as a Vinok, perched atop her head. Her sister made it for her, she said. The crown is a tradition with layers of Ukrainian history behind it. She wears it as a reminder of home.

"I try to be strong," Gullickson said, a tremor in her throat. "I came here to build a life. I think about Mark, making a life for him here."

At 4 years old, Mark doesn't understand the magnitude of the situation in his home country, Gullickson said. He's happy to play with other children, especially Graper's children. Mark donned a traditional Ukrainian shirt, called a vyshyvanka, and spoke to Gullickson in Russian, which is spoken by many Ukrainians. As he ran around with his cousins, he carried two important items with him: a toy and a smile.

Mark Gullickson Mark Gullickson, 4, kisses a package to send to his grandmother in Ukraine.

Gullickson, Mark and Graper still send packages back to family in Ukraine. Winter gear is especially important as the colder months approach and there is a possibility electricity and heat could be cut off during the fighting, Graper said. Among other items is a solar-powered cell phone charger, which is crucial for winter months if people lose electricity, or even for families who may have been displaced from their homes.

Amidst the substantial life change and destruction in her home country, Gullickson looks toward the future. She said she's excited to practice her English and learn more about American culture. She and Mark celebrated their first Halloween this year. She saw her first squirrel, tried a free sample in a Costco and used a gift card for the first time.

She hopes to find a job, although she's not sure what she's interested in yet. Someday, she hopes to have a home for herself and Mark. Maybe even find a partner and have more children, she said.

"But not for like, 10 years," Gullickson said, smiling, about having more children.

For now, she talks to her sister and mother regularly. Her sister will remain in Germany for the winter, although her sister's husband is still in Ukraine. She hopes someday she can be reunited with her family again.

She is slowly reading through this new chapter of life, page by page.