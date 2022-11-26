 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after crash on I-65 diverts traffic, INDOT says

CROWN POINT — All lanes have reopened after a fatal crash diverted traffic Saturday on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.

Lanes were blocked between 113th Avenue and U.S. Route 231 for approximately three hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

A motorist driving the wrong way caused the crash, state police said.

INDOT advised motorists to seek alternate routes while first responders were on scene. 

