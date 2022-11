UPDATE: I-65 crash results in deaths of two drivers, state police say

All southbound lanes blocked on interstate 65, INDOT says A motorist driving the wrong way caused a fatal accident on Interstate 65 Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

CROWN POINT — A fatal crash on Interstate 65 claimed the lives of two motorists Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

Around noon, a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the driver of the vehicle struck another vehicle head-on, state police said. A third car then struck the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet and driver of the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office, state police said. The third driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to ISP, a preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Chevrolet was involved in a hit-and-run at a Family Express on U.S. Route 231 and fled the scene. He subsequently entered I-65 in the wrong direction.

Lanes were blocked between 113th Avenue and U.S. Route 231 for approximately three hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT advised motorists to seek alternate routes while first responders were on scene.

Identification of the drivers will be released once their families have been notified, ISP said.