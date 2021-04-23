UPDATE: Person found unconscious in Crown Point YMCA pool, sent to hospital in critical condition

CROWN POINT — A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious at the Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA pool Friday, officials said.

Police officers were assisting on an ambulance call to the building, which is at 100 W. Burrell Drive, when they were called there approximately 11:30 a.m., said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.

Jay Buckmaster, CEO of Crossroads YMCA, said in a statement lifeguards pulled a man who was underwater at the facility's family pool from the water and administered CPR.

Emergency medical technicians, who happened to be at the Southlake facility, also rushed to help the man, who was taken to a local hospital, Buckmaster said.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Crossroads YMCA are with this man and his family and friends," Buckmaster said in an email.

Buckmaster said an internal review is being conducted "to learn the facts about what happened. We are not able to comment further until we have more information."

Police were still trying to gather information shortly after noon Friday.

The man's age was not immediately known, said Crown Point Assistant Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner.