UPDATE: Power mostly restored after vehicle hits power pole, cutting service to thousands
UPDATE: Power mostly restored after vehicle hits power pole, cutting service to thousands

More than 4,000 customers were without power after a vehicle struck an electrical pole Thursday evening, NIPSCO said.

As of 7 p.m. most power was restored to the affected areas, said Denice Conlon, public affairs manager for NIPSCO.

"As always we want to say thank you to our customers for their patience," Conlon said. "Even during COVID-19, we are out here and dedicated to providing service to all of our customers."

Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle struck a pole at 93rd Avenue and Cline Avenue in Crown Point.

The crash caused two nearby substations to malfunction causing a large outage.More than 4,000 customers were without power on the Crown Point, Cedar Lake and St. John areas, she said.

An additional affected area included a southern section of Hammond and as of 8 p.m. NIPSCO crews were still making repairs to a substation to fully restore power to the neighborhood.

