UPDATE: Woman found dead in Crown Point house fire identified by coroner

CROWN POINT — A dead woman was discovered in the living room after a house fire broke out in Crown Point, police say.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the victim as Jenny Tomson, 45, who lived in the house at 754 Trenton St.

Tomson was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. The cause of death was listed as pending.

The fire started around noon, Crown Point police Chief Pete Land said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the rear of the house was engulfed in flames. While searching the home after putting out the fire, investigators found Tomson's body in the living room.

"We will be working with the state fire marshal to determine the source of the fire,” Land said.

In addition, the house's back wall and porch were charred and severely damaged.

Nearby homeowners who gathered to watch said they called emergency services around noon after seeing black smoke pouring out of the chimney.

Firefighters on a Crown Point extension ladder truck cut holes in the roof while firefighters from surrounding communities — including one wearing an air tank — were inside breaking out windows to clear smoke from the interior.