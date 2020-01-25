You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Crown Point house fire, police say
breaking top story

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Crown Point house fire, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
CP house fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire Saturday at a house in the Briarwood Subdivision in Crown Point. Authorities confirmed the fire was fatal, and the cause is still under investigation.

 Bill Dolan, The Times

CROWN POINT — A dead woman was discovered in the living room after a house fire broke out in Crown Point, police say.

The fire started around noon in a home at 754 Trenton St., Crown Point police Chief Pete Land said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the rear of the house was engulfed in flames. While searching the home after putting out the fire, investigators found the woman's body in the living room.

Lake County coroners were called and the cause of death is unknown at this time, Land said. 

“Although we believe the female victim is the resident of the home, we cannot confirm her identity at this point," Land said. "We will also be working with the state fire marshal to determine the source of the fire.”

In addition, the house's back wall and porch were charred and severely damaged.

Nearby homeowners who gathered to watch said they called emergency services around noon after seeing black smoke pouring out of the chimney.

Firefighters on a Crown Point extension ladder truck cut holes in the roof while firefighters from surrounding communities — including one wearing an air tank — were inside breaking out windows to clear smoke from the interior.

Trucks from Merrillville, St. John, Lake Dalecarlia, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Lake Ridge and other surrounding departments responded to the fire as well, providing back up to Crown Point’s volunteers.

Several ambulances were parked nearby along with a crew from the Northern Indiana Public Service Company. 

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts