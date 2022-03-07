UPDATED: Crown Point Public Works crews address water main break

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Public Works crews spent 15 hours repairing a water main break on South Indiana Avenue and Catherine Street on Monday.

Crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. Monday and worked through the night until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In an email to The Times, Public Works Director Terry Ciciora said about 10 homes were impacted.

"At this time, the cause of the break remains under investigation. It was an older, 8-inch bypass line," Ciciora said. "All repairs are complete. ... operations have resumed to normal."

If residents experience a main break between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., they can call the Public Works Office at 219-662-3252. If a main break occurs outside of business hours, residents can contact the police non-emergency line at 219-660-0000.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.