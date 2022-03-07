 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

UPDATED: Crown Point Public Works crews address water main break

  • Updated
  • 0

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Public Works crews spent 15 hours repairing a water main break on South Indiana Avenue and Catherine Street on Monday. 

Crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. Monday and worked through the night until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

In an email to The Times, Public Works Director Terry Ciciora said about 10 homes were impacted. 

"At this time, the cause of the break remains under investigation. It was an older, 8-inch bypass line," Ciciora said. "All repairs are complete. ... operations have resumed to normal."

If residents experience a main break between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., they can call the Public Works Office at 219-662-3252. If a main break occurs outside of business hours, residents can contact the police non-emergency line at 219-660-0000.

PHOTOS: Snow storm in Crown Point

1 of 6
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists reverse aging in mice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts