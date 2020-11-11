Veterans honored for 'service, leadership, sacrifice'

CROWN POINT — As honor guard members from American Legion Post 20, Vietnam veterans Buck Sweitzer and Jesse Martinez felt they were “honoring all the veterans and showing them respect” at the annual holiday service Wednesday outside the Old Lake County Courthouse.

“Good luck to all veterans,” said Sweitzer, who served with the 101st Airborne during 1965-67.

“This is a tradition we need to continue today,” Martinez added. He served overseas with the U.S. Navy during 1963-67.

Marty McCarthy of Crown Point, who served aboard the U.S.S Independence during 1962-66, came to “honor the guys who put their lives on the line for this great country and honor those who gave their lives.”

Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 2019, the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I in which this country, though a late entry in the war, lost 53,402 soldiers.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the holiday to Veterans Day.