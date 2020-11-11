Veterans honored for 'service, leadership, sacrifice'

CROWN POINT — As honor guard members from American Legion Post 20, Vietnam veterans Buck Sweitzer and Jesse Martinez felt they were “honoring all the veterans and showing them respect” at the annual holiday service Wednesday outside the Old Lake County Courthouse.
“Good luck to all veterans,” said Sweitzer, who served with the 101st Airborne during 1965-67.
“This is a tradition we need to continue today,” Martinez added. He served overseas with the U.S. Navy during 1963-67.
Marty McCarthy of Crown Point, who served aboard the U.S.S Independence during 1962-66, came to “honor the guys who put their lives on the line for this great country and honor those who gave their lives.”
Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 2019, the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I in which this country, though a late entry in the war, lost 53,402 soldiers.
Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the holiday to Veterans Day.
Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day honors all veterans, living and dead, serving in war and peacetime. According to the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University, about 455,000 veterans call Indiana home, comprising nearly 10% of the state’s population.
Barbara Sales and Pat Klaas, two Post 20 Auxiliary members, have personal reasons for honoring veterans. Sales’ husband and son served, and she has two grandsons currently in the military. Klaas had two brothers serve and her niece is currently serving.
“This is our civic duty,” Sales said. “It’s as important as voting.”
When someone commented on the day’s chill, Klaas replied, “Veterans did not have a choice. They served in rain or snow.”
Among the initial speakers was Caitlyn Ashby, 17, a Crown Point High School senior who performed the national anthem.
“It’s definitely an honor,” said Ashby, who has performed at other public functions. “When they called, I said, ‘of course.’ I’m representing my school, choir, and country, all in one.”
City Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd, replaced Mayor David Uran, under quarantine for COVID-19.
“We appreciate and are grateful for your service, leadership and sacrifice,” Kyres told veterans. “Our motto, ‘Building a stronger community from within,’ is reinforced by your examples to service to humanity.”
Citing the 22 million American veterans, Joe Powers, adjutant for Post 20, said Veterans Day is not solely for military personnel but rather all Americans.
“Every citizen has a role to play in carrying on the legacy of freedom,” Powers said.
Powers added that all veterans write a blank check to this country, with payment up to and including their lives. Veterans, he said, left their homes and families “to keep this country safe and free.”
Terry Thompson, a member of Post 20 who played Taps, said he felt “really honored to play.”
Thompson, who served in Vietnam with the Army from 1972 to 1974, added, ‘I consider it an honor for all of us.”
American Legion Indiana 1st District Commander Dan Mills, who emceed the program, urged veterans to seek help with post-traumatic stress disorder. “We’re losing too many of our young veterans who are committing suicide,” Mills said.
The Rev. Mark Wilkins, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, delivered the benediction.
“We owe [veterans] a debt we can never adequately pay,” Wilkins said. “We live every single moment of our lives with the security they have sacrificed and paid for us.”
