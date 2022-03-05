Volunteer fair connects public with nonprofits

CROWN POINT – Steve Kish resides in a local retirement community, but he wants to remain active. A gardener and home remodeler, he came to the volunteer fair Saturday to learn about other possibilities.

“I enjoy contact with people who want to be with other people and support what they’re trying to do,” said Kish, a Red Cross volunteer.

The 13th annual Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair and blood drive at Crown Point High School opened the door to more than 75 nonprofit charitable organizations for potential volunteers.

“Nonprofits are on the ‘front line of defense’ in the community,” foundation President Mary Nielsen said, “and we host this fair to help them do their work with the volunteers they count on.”

The last such fair took place in early 2020, just before the governor announced a shutdown due to the pandemic.

Participating agencies reflected a variety of services, including hospice, cancer, health care, special needs, youth programs, United Way, domestic issues and equestrian services,

Ryan Elinkowski, executive director of St. Jude House, said the domestic violence shelter uses volunteers for helping in the children’s department, sorting donations and helping with two annual fundraisers.

“We’re looking for mission-centered people, people willing to serve, with a big heart,” Elinkowski said.

Samantha Bartucci, of Merrillville, was learning more about Girls on the Run, an agency that teaches girls in grades 3-8 to be joyful, healthy and confident, said Executive Director Jill Schlueter-Kim.

“We use running to deliver our message,” Schlueter-Kim said. “We want to give girls the skills to be themselves.”

She added that volunteers help at special events and coach girls.

Bartucci, a runner, noted, “This is definitely an empowering experience, and I want to give back.”

Charlie Misovye, who manages volunteers for Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana, said he can use help with meal delivery, van driver, kitchen and office support and bag labeling.

Volunteers, Miovye said, should be “enthusiastic about our mission, reliable, professional and pleasant.”

The agency currently has 600 active volunteers.

Many of those attending the fair were older adults, which did not surprise him, Misovye said.

“A lot of them are retired adults, so who else has the time today?” he said. “Some are moms, and some are people working from home, those with more flexible schedules.”

Michelle Wilson-Hartman, who works in development with Indiana Ballet Theatre, is looking for volunteers with productions. The Merrillville-based group puts on two productions annually, with casts numbering 100-200 performers.

Volunteers, she said, should be “pleasant in working with children and people who don’t frazzle.”

Representing VNA Hospice NWI, Lisa Wulf, communications liaison, said volunteer service includes help with grief support, ensuring communication between clients and staff and driving for Meals on Wheels of Porter County.

Volunteer traits, Wulf said, include “love of life, the ability to be with somebody, care and compassion.”

Lea Huizenga offered pamphlets on Phil’s Friends, a faith-based organization that prepares care packages for cancer patients. Packages contain a blanket, hat, Bible, puzzle book and toiletries.

“We’re open to all ages and all skill sets,” Huizenga said.

As founder and president of Planting Possibilities, Mary Anne Neiner said the Schererville-based nonprofit uses gardening to assist adults with mild cognitive disabilities, to “imprint the idea that if you work on something long enough, you have something to be proud of.”

Carolyn Toosley represented the Tri-Town Safety Village, a 5-acre parcel in Schererville where children learn about rail, fire and police safety.

Volunteering, she said, means “helping give back to the community.”

