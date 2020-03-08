Volunteer fair gives Region nonprofits chance to gain new members

CROWN POINT — Keri Mansueto and her family were out shopping Saturday, but not for clothes, shoes or household items.
Mansueto, along with her husband, Matt Mansueto and three children ages 11, 9 and 5, were looking for an organization for which they wanted to volunteer at Crown Point Community Foundation's annual Volunteer Fair.
The family moved from Chicago to Crown Point nearly two years ago, so they came to the fair to look at what might be the best fit for their family.
"We just want to expose our kids to caring about other people. We want to find some organizations that need help," Keri Mansueto said.
There was plenty of nonprofit organizations who had set up shop at Crown Point High School for the one-day event held Saturday.
A total of 70 nonprofit organizations were taking part, including six that were brand new to the fair, said Mary Nielsen, president of the foundation.
This is the 30th anniversary of the foundation and the 11th year for the volunteer fair and blood drive.
"The volunteer fair is one we put together after learning that one of the bigger needs or our nonprofits is getting volunteers," Neilsen said. "Every group here is highly in need of volunteers."
The fair helps bring awareness to the variety of nonprofit organizations in the community and provides residents an opportunity to learn about and talk with multiple organizations in one place, Nielsen added.
The service area for the foundation includes Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield, Nielsen said.
Nevaeh Bailey, a 14-year-old Merrillville High School freshman, signed up to help volunteer at the GAP Food Pantry (God's Appointed Place Church outreach ministry) located in Crown Point.
"I love giving back to people," Bailey said of her sign-up.
The Rev. Joyce Davis, a pastor and spokesperson for GAP, said she has many people who have signed up to volunteer at the fair in past years who have continued to be regulars.
"We have quite a group who are alumni. It's a wonderful opportunity to make that connection. It's a great meeting place," Davis said.
Linda Dotson, a GAP volunteer who helped sign up Bailey, said she enjoys working at the food pantry and helping those in need.
"I like seeing the expression on people's faces as they come into get food from the pantry," Dotson said.
Crown Point resident Jacquie Thompson came to the PFLAG booth to sign up for the group's newsletters and other information.
Thompson volunteers for the Old Sheriff's House and Jail Foundation.
The mission of PFLAG, according to its informational brochure, is to support families, friends and allies of people who identify as LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) and LGBTQ people themselves. The Crown Point group is one of over 400 chapters that are under the national organization.
"My son is transgender and I'm always looking for people who are human to humans," Thompson said. "This is near and dear to my heart."
Elisabeth Menning, president of PFLAG, said this is the first year her organization set up an informational booth at the volunteer fair.
"We've become established and have a need for volunteer outreach and also want to get our name out there in the community as well," Menning said.
The Power Paws for Kids booth, which featured two dogs for people to pet and meet, proved popular with many participants including Michael LeBlanc, 9, who found a furry friend named Harley.
Susan Cope, a secretary for the Power Paws For Kids board, said Power Paws provides reading sessions in school and public library settings. During the program, volunteers and their dogs are matched with students identified by teachers as reluctant readers. During the session, students read aloud to a Power Paws volunteer and their dog.
"We also take the dogs into nursing homes," Cope said.
Volunteers are always needed for their teams, Cope said.