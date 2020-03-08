Volunteer fair gives Region nonprofits chance to gain new members

CROWN POINT — Keri Mansueto and her family were out shopping Saturday, but not for clothes, shoes or household items.

Mansueto, along with her husband, Matt Mansueto and three children ages 11, 9 and 5, were looking for an organization for which they wanted to volunteer at Crown Point Community Foundation's annual Volunteer Fair.

The family moved from Chicago to Crown Point nearly two years ago, so they came to the fair to look at what might be the best fit for their family.

"We just want to expose our kids to caring about other people. We want to find some organizations that need help," Keri Mansueto said.

There was plenty of nonprofit organizations who had set up shop at Crown Point High School for the one-day event held Saturday.

A total of 70 nonprofit organizations were taking part, including six that were brand new to the fair, said Mary Nielsen, president of the foundation.

This is the 30th anniversary of the foundation and the 11th year for the volunteer fair and blood drive.

"The volunteer fair is one we put together after learning that one of the bigger needs or our nonprofits is getting volunteers," Neilsen said. "Every group here is highly in need of volunteers."