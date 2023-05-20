CROWN POINT — Bernie Johnson lost his 3-year-old son Nathan to a drunken driver on April 12, 1983. The 37-year police officer and former St. John police chief became an attorney in the aftermath of the handling of his son’s case.

“This [walk] makes a statement,” he said Saturday. “It was five years before I could talk about this.”

He's now a deputy prosecutor in Lake County. “If you drink and drive in Lake County, you’re in trouble.”

Johnson’s comments preceded MADD of Indiana’s Walk Like MADD from the Lake County Fairgrounds. The walk brought in more than $10,000 to raise awareness and money to eliminate drunken and drugged driving.

Addressing the 95 walkers about to take the 1.5-mile course around the lake, Johnson recalled that an 18-year-old took his son’s life.

“When you’re drinking, you gotta be thinking,” he said, “because you gotta get home. You have to ask yourself, is it really worth it?”

Johnson said drunken drivers affect their own lives as well as those of their victims’ loved ones.

The acronym MADD refers to mothers — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — Johnson said, but “if this happens to you, you’re going to get mad.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person in the U.S. dies every 50 minutes in a drunken-driving crash, claiming more than 10,000 lives annually.

Drunken drivers account for 28% of U.S. traffic fatalities.

In 2019, the NHTSA reported, 106 people were killed in alcohol-impaired collisions in Indiana, accounting for 13% of the state’s traffic fatalities.

Alex Otte, regional executive director for MADD of Indiana, said the walk is a “community event and an opportunity for the public to do something about this problem.”

Otte, who lost a leg to a drunken driver, said whether someone is a surviving victim or a supporter, “you get it. You don’t have to worry or explain why you’re here.”

Although drunken-driving numbers nationally are down, the fight “is not over yet,” he said.

Debbie Hudson of Highland brought the largest team: nearly 20 walkers. Her husband, Jack, was killed by a drunken driver in December 2002.

“This is an opportunity to remain vigilant about this senseless act,” said Hudson, a participant in similar walks in Illinois since 2011. “This is in memory of all the loved ones we lose.”

Pam Duke of Highland, Hudson’s friend of 60 years, walked “to let people know that drunk driving remains with people the rest of their lives. You have to think when you get behind the wheel. You can change someone’s life forever.”

Another member of TeamJack was the grandson Jack Hudson never met but who was named in his honor: Jack Janik, 19, of Griffith, who is serving in the Army Reserves. He said the walk “brings the family together to raise awareness and funds. You have to think about what you’re risking and possibly taking away.”

Yolanda Coriano, a victims services specialist with MADD of Indiana, said the walk raises money to support survivors and for education. In addition, “we want to bring awareness about the impact drunk driving has on people.”

According to SafeHome.org, 27% of fatalities in 2019 connected with drunken driving involved drivers in their early 20s, the most of any age group. New data further suggest that crashes involving drivers with a blood-alcohol content at or above the legal limit — 0.08% for every state except Utah, where it's 0.05% — had jumped from 19% to 26% during the pandemic.

Coriano said similar MADD walks are planned in Terre Haute and Lebanon. Coriano’s son Julian Tinoco was killed by a drunken driver on Dec. 10, 2018, in an accident along 109th Avenue in Winfield.

“I think about the support I get,” she said, “and help with his legacy.”

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, a walker, said he did not know Tinoco, “but when I drive down 109th, I think of him continuously and I think of your loss.”

Also walking in memory of Tinoco was Eric Stephenson, a former Crown Point resident who lives in California. “I came to support and walk for my buddy,” he said.

NHTSA reports that 10% of all criminal arrests in the United States are for driving under the influence, more than all violent crimes combined. MADD of Indiana cited two Highland police officers, Cpl. Thomas Manyek and Patrolman James Mullins, for their arrests for driving under the influence.

David and Dawn Vasquez of Terre Haute coordinate that community’s MADD walk in memory of their late son Shawn, the victim of a drunken-driving accident July 25, 2020.

“This is about remembrance and awareness,” David said, “not just for Shawn, but all the victims.”