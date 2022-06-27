WATCH NOW: 'A basic human right': Residents protest Roe v. Wade ruling in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Residents turned out to support abortion rights Monday in Crown Point, just days after Roe v. Wade was overturned in a landmark Supreme Court decision, joining millions across the country in protest of the ruling.

Several led chants, like "my body, my choice” and "the Supreme Court needs to go." Signs read “abortion is a personal decision, not a legal debate,” “vote” and “healthcare is a human right.”

The gathering in the middle of downtown Crown Point elicited honks and cheers from cars passing by. This is the second major rally in the Region since the decision, as organizers held a protest outside the Porter County Courthouse last week.

In addition, several rallies and protests are ongoing nationwide as people react to the historic decision. Since the ruling, at least 10 states have effectively banned abortion in their state. Abortion remains legal in Indiana and Illinois.

Megan Lucas, who grew up in Crown Point, said she was appalled at the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I came out in support of me and all the other women in my life,” Lucas said.

Lucas has a 7-year-old niece who will grow up without the option to choose, she said. She finds it crazy that she will live in this world.

Jada Lubotina, of Schererville, said she felt like now is the time to stand up and fight. She said that while her protesting alone does not do much, having a large demonstration can make a difference.

“All these voices put together will catch some attention,” Lubotina said.

Jessenia Maldonado has a child with cancer. She said he is suffering and experiencing pain every day. It is not certain if he will survive.

Maldonado said she is not sure she would have chosen to have her baby if she knew he was going to go through this.

“I love him, and I am glad I got to know him, but I do not want to see him in such pain,” Maldonado said. She said she would have considered having an abortion if she could foresee the future.

She also has a daughter, who she went with to the protest. She said she was hoping for a future where her daughter has the same opportunities she did.

Maldonado also said she went through an abusive relationship where she experienced domestic violence. She ended up getting an abortion to help leave that relationship.

Zoë Parr, of Crown Point, said she attended with several of her friends because she feels that abortion is a right. She is concerned about medical privacy going forward.

“This goes against a basic human right,” Parr said.

The upcoming special legislative session July 6 will address abortion in Indiana, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said. It is possible abortion will become illegal in the state.

