WATCH NOW: As Mayor Land takes the helm, he wants to keep Crown Point on a 'smart growth' track

CROWN POINT — Pete Land has stood in the mayor's office on many occasions — but June 3 was the first time he actually sat behind the room's large wooden desk.

"It's very exciting; I am still very humbled. It was weird walking into this office and sitting behind that chair," Land said, gesturing to the desk that was once filled with former Mayor David Uran's impressive collection of sports memorabilia.

Land was selected to replace Uran as mayor of Crown Point on June 2 during a Democratic caucus.

During his acceptance speech, Land reflected on the many Crown Point mayors he's had the opportunity to meet throughout his tenure with the city. Land grew up in Crown Point and joined the police department in 1988 after graduating from Valparaiso University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and political science.

Land said he originally planned on becoming a lawyer, but knew, even then, "that if I could, I wanted to stay in Crown Point."

Land was appointed police chief under former Mayor James Metros in 2002. Former Mayor Dan Klein replaced him in 2004, but Uran reappointed Land as chief in 2008.

All told, he worked with the Crown Point Police Department for 34 years, even serving as chief when Uran was on the force.

"When you enter a public service position, in that same community (you grew up in), then you see the community as a whole, not just your segment of it," Land recalled.

Throughout his career Land got to know city staff, sat through countless City Council meetings and learned the intricacies of the budget — all experiences he said have helped his transition to mayor.

Though Land was aware of most of the projects Crown Point is working on, both as a city employee and resident, his first week in office has shown him how much "leg work" and collaboration goes into every city undertaking.

"The mayor (Uran) did a lot of smart things, and one of the best things he did was surround himself with a great leadership team," Land said, explaining that his first week as mayor has involved meeting with department heads and learning the ins and outs of all city projects from Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.

A weighty decision

Land said he does not do anything "spur of the moment."

When he first learned Uran would be resigning after being selected as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Land said he was shocked. At first, he didn't even consider declaring his candidacy to replace Uran. However, at age 55, he knew he was ready to leave the police department.

Land had thought about joining a city board or commission, then he began to look towards the mayor's office. He discussed the decision with his friends, family and ultimately Uran, who all supported him.

Land and Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, were the only people to declare candidacy. Twenty-one Crown Point Democratic precinct committee members cast votes during the caucus, and Land won by five votes.

Former Operations Commander Ryan Patrick is currently serving as acting police chief.

Land said he intends to run in the 2023 election.

"I would not pursue this just as a seat-filler," Land said. "I knew if I was chosen for this, I would definitely be in it for the long haul."

Land's vision for the city includes maintaining smart growth.

When Uran first took office in 2008, Crown Point's population was about 24,000. Now the city has some 34,000 residents, an increase Land said he supports "as long as the growth does not outpace your city resources." Investments in infrastructure and growing both the police and fire departments were top priorities under the Uran Administration, a legacy Land said he will continue.

Land's current infrastructure focuses include continuing repaving efforts and working on the sanitary plant proposed for the southeast side of Crown Point. The $99 million project would enable homeowners in nearby unincorporated areas to get off aging septic systems.

The stormwater retention project planned for Sauerman Woods Park will also strengthen city infrastructure. The area has had problems with flooding, an issue the large retention lake will help solve by capturing excess stormwater. Located at 1000 E. South St., the park will also be getting a new pickleball court, a skate park and additional parking.

Crown Point's many events have been a strong point for the city, Land said. He hopes to continue the success of Bulldog Park by exploring the potential of bringing symphonies or other musical acts to the venue.

"There is so much good stuff happening in Crown Point, my focus is to just keep on that path and as things develop put my own stamp to it and my own ideas," Land said.

