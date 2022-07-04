WATCH NOW: Crowds fill the city for Crown Point's annual Fourth of July parade

CROWN POINT — Reed Murzyn dove past his cousin Morgan to snag a Tootsie Roll moments after it hit the ground.

Murzyn, of Cedar Lake, said his favorite part of the annual Crown Point Fourth of July Parade is, obviously, "the candy! Every single candy, but not ones with red food dye."

As he leaned over the metal barrier lining the street outside the Lake County Courthouse, Murzyn's eyes remained trained on the parade — ready to pounce as each new float went by. With almost 100 parade entries this year, Murzyn's candy bag was filled with an array of sweets by the end of the morning.

In 2021, Crown Point moved the parade start time up from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m. The city opted to keep the early start time this year, a decision Murzyn's mom, Jessica, said she likes "because then you have the rest of the day." The family planned on having a cookout and maybe catching some fireworks.

"My subdivision will set off a bunch of fireworks, and it is really pretty," Murzyn's cousin Kaylee said. "I like the really loud ones (fireworks)."

American Legion Post 20, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 80 and the St. John Memorial VFW Post 717 led the way and a fleet of emergency vehicles followed. Children cheered as ambulances and squad cars blared their sirens.

The rest of the parade lineup included an array of local businesses, several politicians, multiple Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and a string of historic tractors courtesy of the South Lake County Agricultural Society.

Rita Rolf was most excited to see the Crown Point High School marching band. Students from the CPHS choir, gymnastics and wrestling teams also marched in the parade.

Rolf came up from Dallas, Texas, to visit her sister Alicia Savoy. Both sisters make it a point to go to every parade they can.

Savoy, who moved to Crown Point from Little Rock, Arkansas, a year ago, said she enjoyed looking out over the sea of red, white and blue. She said seeing families and friends gather at the square "shows that we are really united."

For Franchesca Sutton, the celebration was bittersweet.

Her Fourth of July memories are filled with long days spent with her four children at her grandfather's pool. He died on June 28.

"It's weird not having him here because we would usually be with him," Sutton, of Merrillville, said. "This year I am just trying to make sure my kids have a good time."

Sutton said it was her 18-month-old daughter Isabella's first parade. Though for now, Sutton said Isabella is more focused on playing with the grass on the courthouse lawn than the parade itself.

Monday was also a first for Mayor Pete Land.

Though he has driven the parade many times as police chief, this was his first year walking in it as the city's new mayor. Land was selected to replace former Mayor David Uran after Uran became CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority in the spring.

Uran also participated in the parade, throwing beach balls into the crowd with the SSCVA.

"It's one of the best parades in the area," Jessica Murzyn said as a shiny red trolley rolled by.

