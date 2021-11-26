WATCH NOW: Crown Point brings back annual tree lighting

Uran then proceeded to the iconic Crown Point tank where, for the first time ever, around 1,500 lights were strung around the historic landmark. In past years the city has lit the tree next to the tank, but this year, after consulting with local veterans, it chose to light the tank as well.

American Legion Post 20 was joined by Boy Scout Troops 45 and 48 at the tank as they led the Pledge of Allegiance and the presentation of colors. The yearly tradition honors both veterans and those who are actively serving, Uran said.

"When we get to the holidays a lot of the men and women who serve can't come home," Uran said. "It's just another opportunity for us to put a beacon of light there, that Crown Point recognizes them each and every day."

Bosse, who has been organizing the lighting since 2010, said "last year it was hard to have a Christmas and a holiday alone." Crown Point did create some alternative programming during the pandemic including Zoom meetings with Santa and a Christmas parade where attendees watched from their cars.