WATCH NOW: Crown Point Fire Rescue's new leadership prepares for continued growth while prioritizing employee wellness

CROWN POINT — When Mark Baumgardner Jr. and Ryan Cusack were sworn in as full-time firefighters by then-Mayor David Uran in 2008, the Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to about 2,500 calls a year. As the two longtime coworkers begin to lead the station, that number has more than doubled.

As Crown Point's population and the size of the department continues to grow, Baumgardner and Cusack are tasked with navigating an industry that has changed drastically over the past decade.

Though both agree the department's service and response time continues to be seamless, Crown Point is not immune to the national trend of serious employee shortages, supply chain woes and the mental toll of being a first responder.

The city has also faced a lot of changes in recent months. Baumgardner was appointed acting chief after Chief Dave Crane died April 1, then he was officially made chief by Uran. On June 1, Cusack was named assistant fire chief, and then the next day, Uran completed his last day in office after being selected as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

Former Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land was caucused to replace Uran and quickly appointed Baumgardner chief.

“I got two certificate of appointments all within a couple weeks of each other from two different mayors,” Baumgardner said, pointing to a box containing both framed certificates.

Despite the rapid change, deep-rooted connections with city staff have eased the many transitions.

Baumgardner "quite literally grew up in a firehouse." His father, Mark Baumgardner Sr., was a paramedic and firefighter with the city for 34 years, serving as fire chief from 2006 to 2007.

“He would bring me to the station, point at the couch, turn on cartoons or something, tell me to sit there and not move until he comes back," Baumgardner recalled. “It’s pretty wild to sit back and remember being a little kid running around here with some of the other firemen that are now officers who were also little kids, and we would play tag on the fire trucks, and now here we are in charge of the place.”

Both Baumgardner and Cusack also worked closely with Land during his 34 years in the police department — a relationship that Baumgardner said will help the fire department overcome potential barriers.

A growing department

Built in 1989, the Crown Point firehouse was designed to accommodate four-person shifts. The department now has 39 firefighters and shifts consist of 13 people — Crown Point still only has one station.

With the city's rising population, the department would ideally hire about 15 more staff, but the current station "physically cannot hold any more people," Baumgardner said.

Though the department has made some creative changes — renovating the kitchen and turning a garage into a gym — the station is still "bursting at the seams," Baumgardner said.

Rumors of a second fire station have swirled for decades, but Baumgardner said plans for a new station will likely be finalized "in the very near future."

"When other people hear that we are running over 5,000 calls out of one station, that usually raises an eyebrow,” Cusack said.

With the new station, Baumgardner would like to increase shift sizes to 15. However, while the department looks to grow, supply chain issues and inflation may make budgeting for the growth more difficult.

Delays with ordering equipment began during the pandemic and "have not gotten better," Baumgardner said. A fire engine that would usually take one year to arrive now takes 21 to 24 months. That means the department has to plan orders out far in advance, making budgeting difficult as costs skyrocket.

The department recently ordered a new engine, and in the year it took to finalize designs, the cost increased 18%.

Rising gas prices are also an issue as the department uses historical spending to budget fuel costs.

“No matter what the fuel prices are, we still have to go on calls,” Baumgardner said. "We are facing the same exact problems with rising gas prices as everyone else, only we are tax-based.”

Employee wellness

Some national trends impacting the firefighting field may actually present opportunities for growth.

For years, police, fire and paramedic shortages have put a strain on smaller departments. As the number of volunteer firefighters drop, departments like Crown Point are looking to candidates with little to no experience.

Baumgardner was one of about 30 other volunteer firefighters when he started with Crown Point in 2002. Now the department has under 12. Both Baumgardner and Cusack began to notice the drop in the 2010s.

“I remember sitting in the fire engine, the duty officer was in the other seat, and we’d be waiting for the volunteers to get in and come on the engine so we could go, and I remember having some awareness that it seemed like it was taking longer and longer, or fewer and fewer people were showing up,” Cusack said.

Nationally, increased training and certification requirements and busier lives have made it harder for people to join fire departments on a volunteer basis, Baumgardner explained. The past two rounds of hiring were the first times Crown Point Fire Rescue accepted applicants with zero experience.

After the department hires someone, "you're looking at two and a half to three years of training, and that’s two and a half to three years that they aren’t going on calls," Baumgardner said. "It is a lot of investment of time and money to get them trained and hopefully they pass everything.”

Though the lack of experience requires more of an investment on the department's end, Cusack said it also "gives us different opportunities to get different people in the door, which is really cool.”

As the department grows over the next few years, Baumgardner and Cusack are putting wellness first.

Mental and physical health have historically taken a back seat in the highly stressful field of first responders. However, when a few of Crown Point's firefighters started to get more involved with physical fitness, the department started a wellness initiative.

Though it has only been in place for a few weeks, exercise is now part of the station's daily routine. Shift members work out together, with some members even leading rehabilitative exercises. Physical fitness can help reduce workplace injuries and improve overall performance Baumgardner explained.

The department is also learning more about nutrition, working with a chef from Square Roots who will show them a few healthy meals they can prepare at the station.

At the same time, Baumgardner and Cusack hope to open up a dialogue around mental health.

"Whether it is depression or something on a call that haunts you, ... we (firefighters) are really good at suppressing that for a really long time and eventually for everyone, it is going to come back up,” Baumgardner said. “The whole idea of the wellness program is we invest maintenance into our equipment, we do maintenance on the building, but now it is time to do maintenance on ourselves.”

While the department has always "done a great job of providing service to the city," Cusack said, he and Baumgardner are focused on maintaining that service while ensuring "our people are taken care of" as the department grows.

