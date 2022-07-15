WATCH NOW: Crown Point library reopens interactive play area

CROWN POINT — "What did you put on your pizza today?"

"Pepperoni," 4-year-old Tatum Ballentine told his mom as he handed her a plastic pizza dotted with red circles.

Jaclyn Ballentine takes her son to the library every Wednesday throughout the summer. She finds consistency helps him stay occupied; luckily the interactive play area at the Crown Point Community Library can keep him entertained for hours.

"He will make a whole hour out of bringing the menu to me," Ballentine said before picking up a slice of the plastic pie.

The interactive play area first opened in January of 2020, but had to close just two months later when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Lined by shelves and tables, it would have been difficult for children to socially distance in the small space, Library Director Julie Wendorf said.

The play area finally reopened this June and children more than ready to explore it.

"I kept hearing, 'When is it going to open again?'" Wendorf said.

In 2018, the Birdzell family donated $10,000 to the library to help expand children's programming in memory of Sharon Greening, a longtime Region teacher who died in 2017.

Much of the donation went towards purchasing furniture for the interactive play area. The Crown Point Lions Club donated another $10,000, which went towards buying toys and books for the space.

The theme of the interactive play area changes every month, with setups including a post office, farmers' market, ice cream parlor, veterinary office and, the July theme, pizza parlor. The pizza boxes featured logos from all the local pizza shops and the shelves are stacked with pizza-themed books like "Did Dinosaurs Eat Pizza?"

"Play is one of the ready-to-read skills and it also sets children up for success," Wendorf said. "That space had been empty and underutilized. Now it is a destination where children can learn, hang out and play."

The toys seen in Crown Point will also be used at the Winfield Library. "That way there is always something new at the library," Wendorf said.

After having to adjust during the pandemic, running a curbside book pickup, hosting weekly story times at the fairgrounds and even rolling a computer cart out beneath the library awning so kids could complete "school work in the greenspace," Wendorf said this is the library's first summer operating at full capacity.

"We are so excited to have the interactive area open again," Wendorf said as a stream of children wandered over to the mock pizza shop.