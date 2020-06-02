WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering

"That was the message that was perceived out there. It was a peaceful demonstration. They were allowed to be out there."

Uran echoed the same message Tuesday, again emphasizing the protesters had a right to gather under the First Amendment.

"I think the tone was set very early that this was going to be very peaceful, and we weren't looking for any issues as far as violations of laws," Uran said.

Uran added the video does not capture the overall protest.

"If you're going to capture what took place in Crown Point as that was the only moment that took place, that does not put Crown Point in a very favorable light," he said.

District 2 Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, who walked to the government center with protesters, said it was disheartening to see the video and the play it has received on social media.