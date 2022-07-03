WATCH NOW: Crown Point serves up food, fun at citywide picnic

CROWN POINT — The line for food was long, but friendly faces weren't hard to find Sunday at the annual citywide picnic at Bulldog Park.

Among the first to greet picnic-goers as they filled their plates was Crown Point Mayor Pete Land, who served up pulled pork.

More than 20 workers, including city department heads, city employees and volunteers, were prepared to feed up to 2,000 people, he said.

Workers grilled up hamburgers, hot dogs and Polish sausages, doled out scoops of potato salad and pulled pork, and handed out chips, drinks and dessert.

Land, who served as the city's police chief for 17 years before he was selected mayor in June, said he loves his new role.

"I'm totally blessed and humbled to have this opportunity to continue to serve the community," he said.

Residents from all over the Region were welcome at the all-you-can-eat event.

Rachel Walker and Jennifer Wagdeman, both of Crown Point, sat together with others a picnic table.

Wagdeman said the event was a nice way to enjoy the weather with friends.

Walker, a teacher for the Crown Point Community School Corp., said she enjoyed seeing some of her students.

"I just like to come out and spend time with friends and family," she said.

As he served up potato salad, Councilman Scott Evorik, R-At large, said he volunteered for the event to give back to his community and talk with constituents.

Karen Marben, the city's human resources director, said she was enjoying the friendly atmosphere as she handed out bags of chips.

"I like everything about this event," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.