WATCH NOW: Crown Point St. Patrick's Day Parade returns with perfect weather

CROWN POINT— Thousands of people filled Crown Point’s downtown on Thursday night to witness the return of the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The pandemic forced the city to cancel the much-anticipated event in 2020 and in 2021. Mayor David Uran said the crowd was about as big as in 2008, the first year the parade was held. Uran recalled that first year it was 71 degrees out, and attendees even wore shorts and T-shirts.

“People are just ready to gather as safely as possible,” Crown Point Communications and Media Manager Mary Freda said. “Today was a perfect day to welcome this event back into our community.”

Though not quite as warm this time, the city did get a clear 48-degree night. People of all ages were decked out in shamrock antennae, wool Irish caps, stacks of beads, red leprechaun beards and of course, plenty of green.

The day began with a drive-thru only corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Crown Point Fire Rescue. The city introduced the drive-thru idea during the pandemic and found it very efficient.

Over a dozen local vendors gathered around the square before the parade began while dancers from the Indiana Ballet Theatre performed.

The winners of the downtown window-decorating contest were also announced before the parade commenced. First place went to Square Roots restaurant, second place was The Hub Vintage and third was Blue Ribbon Vintage.

The Lake County Pipes and Drums crew led the parade and were followed by the Crown Point Boy Scouts. Crown Point and Lake County emergency vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including a helicopter, lit up the downtown.

This year 33 local businesses and organizations adorned vehicles with green lights, shamrocks and Irish flags for the parade. Uran said spots are “coveted” and that there is a waiting list. Organizations that signed up for the parade in 2020 had first dibs.

The event helps bring even more business to the city’s “already vibrant” downtown Uran said.

“This is a really great way for us to showcase our tourism in the Region,” Uran said.

Crown Point boasts the only lighted nighttime St. Patrick’s Day parade in the area. Uran said the event draws attendees from all over.

Shortly after Uran took office, he and his staff were brainstorming ideas for different events — and the idea for a St. Patrick’s Day parade was born.

“We do all these events year-round, but this one really helps get people out of their houses, it gets people excited that spring is here, outdoor activities and festivals are on their way back,” Uran said. “It just gets people to meet their neighbors and showcases our city.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.