WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen's rollover crash on US 231 prompts call for traffic safety measures

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Crown Point teen Milan Djuric remembers the exact thoughts running through his mind before he crashed late Tuesday.
"I remember bracing myself for impact and praying," he thought to himself as a truck barreled toward him. "I knew it was going to happen either head on or swerving."
Djuric said he was driving east on U.S. 231, a road he has often felt was unsafe, Tuesday afternoon when he swerved, causing his car to roll over into a ditch.
He was driving straight at Bell Street when the driver of a black pickup truck crossed the center line and entered Djuric's lane, he said. After swerving out of the truck's direction, his car flipped and rolled over into a ditch, he said.
While driving U.S. 231, Djuric has frequently thought to himself that it would only be a matter of time before another car crash occurred.
"I knew someone was going to get injured, and it turned out to be me," he said.
A witness corroborated Djuric's statements, telling police they saw a black truck driving west when it crossed the center line, at which point Djuric drove off the road, an Indiana state crash report shows.
Djuric said he suffered pain to his neck and back, and a fractured wrist immediately after the accident. His condition was significantly better the following morning, he said.
He believes that accident, and many others, could have been avoided if U.S. 231 had turn lanes.
Not even a full day after the fact, Djuric feels more energized than ever to act. He is now leading the charge on a petition for more safety measures on the highway.
Djuric has partnered with the family of Clayton Gaudry, a Crown Point teen who was fatally struck by another driver while he was riding his motorcycle in May 2019.
Last Friday, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas fined the 86-year-old driver in that crash, John Enright, of Monee, Illinois, $500 for speeding but cleared him of reckless homicide and other criminal charges linked to the 2019 crash.
Gaudry was attempting to turn left into his driveway in the 5400 block of U.S. 231 about 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by Enright, who was traveling 55 mph in a 50-mph zone.
Gaudry was airlifted from a Crown Point hospital to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died four days later.
Reckless homicide count dismissed in Crown Point crash that killed teen; elderly driver fined $500 for speeding
No lane addition planned
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it has paid special attention to U.S. 231 recently due to Crown Point's growing population and the increase of traffic in the area as a result.
However, turn lanes are not being considered at this time, said Cassandra Bajeck, public relations director for the department's northwest district.
Bajeck said she was not familiar with the specific stretch of the highway outside Crown Point, but that adding lanes usually involves widening the road itself, which can be a long and arduous endeavor.
INDOT currently has plans to resurface all of U.S. 231 in the spring or summer of 2021, Bajeck said.
Additionally, the agency has invested in several corridor improvements of the highway from U.S. 41 to the west side of Crown Point, including $3 million roundabouts at Parrish Avenue and Cline Avenue, a speed study done around Parrish and Cline that resulted in a reduction in speed limit to 45 mph, as well as new traffic signals, intersection reconstructions and lane realignments.
Mandy Elser-Underhill lives off U.S. 231 near Bell Street, said she's witnessed many accidents along the stretch of road.
“This stretch of road is dangerous and people don’t pay attention like they should," she said.
About three weeks ago, another vehicle went into a ditch while either trying to go around someone turning, or trying to avoid hitting someone, she said.
While she supports adding turn lanes on U.S. 231, she’s unsure whether they would have prevented Tuesday’s crash.
“We also need reduced speed limits around here,” she said.
Elser-Underhill added that she has also seen many people passing stopped school buses on the highway.
String of wrecks
There have also been several other instances of wrecks on U.S. 231 over the years.
In June, two men were injured in a fiery crash on the highway near County Line Road.
In that crash, a car driven by a 32-year-old Gary man entered the intersection and struck a van driven by a 33-year-old DeMotte man, causing it to roll over and catch fire, police said.
Both drivers were airlifted to a Chicago hospital, and one had to be extricated from a vehicle, police said.
In October 2018, a Kouts man died in a rollover crash at Arizona Street in Crown Point after trying to pass in a left lane during heavy rainfall, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.
The driver tried to get back into the lane he was traveling in, but the vehicle then went off the road into a grassy area and rolled on top of him, police said.
He was not wearing a seat belt, and the rear tires had no tread, police said.
In December 2013, two Crown Point residents were struck and killed by three different cars at U.S. 231 and Lane Street, The Times reported.
William Riley Knight, 49, was remembered by friends and loved ones as a talented actor who headed L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group of Cedar Lake, and Linda Darlington, 42, as a teacher at Joan Martin Elementary School in Hobart with a deep passion for her job.
The drivers of all three cars took sobriety tests at the scene and all three passed, former Lake County sheriff's spokeswoman Patti Van Til told The Times.
Such events should serve as examples of why change is needed, Djuric said.
"I just want everyone to know we need turning lanes on U.S. 231," he said, adding that not doing so is likely to bring even more wrecks.
