WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen's rollover crash on US 231 prompts call for traffic safety measures

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Crown Point teen Milan Djuric remembers the exact thoughts running through his mind before he crashed late Tuesday.

"I remember bracing myself for impact and praying," he thought to himself as a truck barreled toward him. "I knew it was going to happen either head on or swerving."

Djuric said he was driving east on U.S. 231, a road he has often felt was unsafe, Tuesday afternoon when he swerved, causing his car to roll over into a ditch.

He was driving straight at Bell Street when the driver of a black pickup truck crossed the center line and entered Djuric's lane, he said. After swerving out of the truck's direction, his car flipped and rolled over into a ditch, he said.

While driving U.S. 231, Djuric has frequently thought to himself that it would only be a matter of time before another car crash occurred.

"I knew someone was going to get injured, and it turned out to be me," he said.

A witness corroborated Djuric's statements, telling police they saw a black truck driving west when it crossed the center line, at which point Djuric drove off the road, an Indiana state crash report shows.